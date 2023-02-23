Sky TV 'on track for cost savings' as it reports $26.2m profit

Sky is consulting with staff on plans to move some jobs offshore.

Sky TV says it is on track for cost savings of $35 million this financial year, as it reports a profit of $26.2m for the six months to December 31.

That is down from the $28.3m it reported at the same time a year earlier.

Chief executive Sophie Moloney said the organisation’s focus was on its customers’ experience and growing new revenue streams as well as managing costs.

Sky earlier said it intended to cut about 80 customer service jobs in New Zealand and replace them with 200 in the Philippines in a move to cut costs and boost capacity.

”We need better access to the right technology, capacity and capability and we need to do this in a cost-effective way,” Moloney said.

If the proposal went ahead, it would generate savings in the multiple millions of dollars within two years, she said.

“Listening to our teams’ feedback and supporting them through this process is our priority and we will provide further updates after consultation is complete.”

Sky said, at the end of December it had just over 1.05 million customers, although the number with a Sky Box was down 5% year-on-year.

“We are delivering on our strategy, and this result is further confirmation that Sky’s positive momentum has continued from the inflection point we first reported on a year ago,” Moloney said.

“The positive trend in customer growth has continued, we’ve secured all of the key content we targeted, particularly in sport, and all core revenue lines are delivering growth – notably this includes growth in Sky Box revenue between H2 FY22 and H1 FY23. Our firm focus to deliver on our strategy is showing up in these results despite the delays in delivering our new products, and we’re now ready to aim even higher.”

Its streaming business had half-a-million customers.

Price increases on the Sky Box sports pack and Sky Sport Now take effect March 1.

Sky chair Philip Bowman said the board believed Sky’s shares were “considerably under-priced” and it was starting an on-market buyback programme of up to $15m, and up to a maximum of about 6% of the current Sky shares on issue.