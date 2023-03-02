The Herb Farm's resilience and growth homespun and won in Ashhurst

Sarah Cowan, 41, right, bought The Herb Farm from her parents at about the same age her mother Lynn Kirkland was when she founded the business in 1993.

Much of Lynn Kirkland’s philosophy towards herbs can be applied equally to the evolution and success of the skincare business she founded 30 years ago in the hallway cupboard of a Manawatū farm.

“If you pamper a plant, it might be twice the size, but it won’t smell as strong, and it will fall over at the first challenge,” she said. “Just like people.”

The plants in the gardens of The Herb Farm, near Ashhurst, are resilient, rooted in the clay soil of Hiwinui, a rural community that has remained at the heart of the venture’s identity and values over the years.

Kirkland respects herbs for their toughness almost as much as for their healing properties.

Those who read her new book, timed to coincide with The Herb Farm’s 30th birthday, are likely to feel the same way about her.

“I’m a bit like the plants, I stick in there.”

The Herb Farm, which has grown from one woman giving away home remedies into a skincare enterprise with 25 staff, exporting to Asia and Australia, has remained family-owned.

SUPPLIED Lynn Kirkland with daughter Sarah in the early days, and Dougal, the family’s beloved labrador.

Daughter Sarah Cowan, who with husband Adam bought the business from her parents in 2021, said this was increasingly rare in the industry, where most smaller ventures sold out to larger interests.

She said the ethos of what The Herb Farm was, and what it could be, had at times been challenged, by both export opportunities and the potential for external investment.

“That factors into the bigger ‘why?’. Why are you doing it? What does success look like? How big is good?

“Because the bigger a company gets, it can lose a bit of its soul. The more people you have, the more challenging it is to keep that family culture.”

Warwick Smith/Stuff As well as a successful skincare business, The Herb Farm has long been a popular meeting spot for Manawatū families.

One misstep had been a “big flashy opportunity” to have a high volume of The Herb Farm’s range stocked at the Watson’s Pharmacy chain in Singapore.

But when Cowan attended the launch she knew it wasn’t the right fit. It wasn’t where their customers shopped, and the store was “ruthless” to deal with.

“It was more important for us to partner with someone who loved what we do. That’s become more and more important. It’s that roller-coaster of learning, and trying things.

“And always coming back to the ‘why’ and the values we started with; making a positive difference through helping people.”

Those early ointments and oils her mum first cooked up in 1992 almost came to nought.

Kirkland first had to fight to be allowed to open a shop because a neighbour objected, fearing streams of traffic disturbing the countryside. Then a year in, the city council proposed a new landfill down the road.

STUFF/Stuff The grounds of The Herb Farm on Grove Road near Ashhurst. As well as a shop, cafe and herb gardens, there are paths where children can search out fairies, gnomes and elves hidden in the woods.

She had to hit pause on her plans for further gardens and expanding the retail arm for about a year as the community banded together, eventually toppling the planned tip.

“It showed the power of the people, and the council had to back down ... It’s those challenges that really test you. They test your resolve,” she said.

But seeing how successful her home remedies were empowered Kirkland to persevere.

“The stories I can tell of picking the herbs straight out of the garden, applying them to the body, for what ever reason. The results are amazing. It’s just people don’t trust that. They seem to think you’ve got to rush off to the chemist or A&E.

“My goal is always to get people to grow the herbs.”

She travelled to Australia and visited herbal enterprises. She said she knew that if she could create a beautiful place, people would come.

Later, when cafes at garden centres became all the rage, her husband Bill did a business plan to see if one was feasible at The Herb Farm. It’s been a favourite meeting place for families for 25 years.

SUPPLIED The Herb Farm cafe being built in 2008.

The next looming challenge for the business is the Therapeutic Products Bill, which is intended to replace both the 50-year-old Medicines Act and dietary supplement regulations.

The bill was intended to regulate therapeutic products and active pharmaceutical ingredients, but Cowan was concerned with its lack of detail, its potential to greatly restrict consumer choice and spike the cost of developing and marketing products.

“It’s the cost. It’s also very vague. Even the definition of a natural product is again very vague. No one knows what the approved list of ingredients is. It’s not an excluded list, it’s an approved list, which is more restrictive.

“It’s to replace the Medicines Act and Dietary Supplements Act. Therapeutic products – the risk isn’t worthy of being clumped in with all of that.

“So the concerns are that it’s not fit for purpose for natural products, and it will put a lot of businesses under.”

Submissions on the Therapeutic Products Bill close March 5, and it will then go to Select Committee.

