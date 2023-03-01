Wide range of hummus products recalled due to salmonella risk

A number of tahini and hummus products are being recalled due to the possible presence of salmonella.

Brands involved include Greater!, Lisa’s and Prep Kitchen, produced by Life Health Foods NZ.

The products are sold in a 200g, 380g, 450g, 500g, 750g, and 1kg plastic container or pouch in supermarkets and other shops throughout New Zealand, with use-by dates in March and April.

“Salmonellosis can be serious, so it is important that people do not eat these products,” said New Zealand Food Safety deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle.

“Symptoms appear within 12 to 72 hours and include abdominal cramps, diarrhoea, fever, headache, nausea and vomiting. Illness usually lasts between four and seven days but, in more severe cases, it can go on for up to 10 days and cause more serious illness.

“If you have consumed any of these products and are concerned for your health, contact your health professional, or call Healthline. These products can be returned to the place of purchase for a refund.”

The products have been removed from store shelves and have not been exported.

./Stuff Greater! hummus is also included.

There have been no reports of associated illness.

The tahini is imported from Turkey.

Food importers are responsible for the safety of the food they bring in to sell in New Zealand.

In addition to this, certain high-risk foods, including tahini, require a food-safety clearance at the border.

In this instance, routine manufacturer testing detected Salmonella in product already in New Zealand.

“As is our usual practice, New Zealand Food Safety will be working with Life Health Foods NZ to understand how the contamination occurred and prevent its recurrence,” Arbuckle said.

The recalled products are:

Greater!

beetroot hummus

butternut hummus

roasted garlic hummus

Lisa’s

two-in-one beetroot hummus

Kiwi onion dip

hummus and jalapeno dip

smokey BBQ hummus and dill pickle hummus

beetroot hummus with roasted cashews

caramelised onion hummus

chargrilled capsicum hummus

garlic hummus

jalapeno

lime hummus

kumara with coconut and turmeric hummus

original hummus

smokey hummus

hummus with dukkah and pistachio

kumara hummus with pumpkin seeds.

Prep Kitchen