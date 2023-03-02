Housing consent numbers fall, 'potentially helping to stabilise prices'

Law firm director Brent Norling says about 70% of his firm's work now comes from the construction industry.

New Zealand’s rate of consents being issued for standalone houses fell by the largest amount in more than a decade in January, which may help to stabilise falling prices.

There were consents issued for 21,032 houses in the year to January, the largest annual drop in 12 years.

Across all types of housing, there were 2777 consents issued in January, a drop of 1.5% compared to December 2022 when seasonally adjusted.

Over the year, there were 49,480 issued. Numbers were up in Auckland but down significantly across the rest of the North Island.

Standalone houses were responsible for 57% of all consents in January.

Infometrics said it was a sign that residential builds were losing their popularity as the housing market coled and rising interest rates made construction less affordable.

“House prices are now more than 16% lower than their peak in November 2021, and with residential building cost inflation still running at 13% per annum, the attractiveness of constructing new dwellings is reducing significantly. Year-end townhouse consent growth eased to 26%, the softest annual growth rate since November 2019, during the pandemic.”

Chief forecaster Gareth Kiernan said consent numbers had been at record highs over the last couple of years, partly reflecting the need to make up for the underbuilding through most of the last decade.

After the global financial crisis, activity dropped significantly due to falling house prices, slower population growth and weak economic conditions reducing demand, and a lack of finance. That was followed by a price boom due to the resulting shortage of housing.

Libby Wilson/Stuff There are likely tough times ahead for builders, economists say.

Kiernan said the effect of lower building activity on house prices was likely to be less dramatic this time.

“At this stage, a reduction in the supply of new houses is likely to be a factor in slowing house price falls and leading to a stabilisation of property values, as are signs that interest rates have peaked and are starting to come down. However, I wouldn’t be concerned about a reduction in new building generating significantly stronger house price inflation for now,” Kiernan said.

“Our pre-cyclone forecast was for the annual consent total to ease to about 30,500 per annum by the end of 2024 – a rate that would only be a little below underlying demand based on our migration assumptions. A more dramatic drop-off in consents would be cause for concern as then we start to get back into significant underbuilding territory, which could lead to renewed house price rises and a further worsening of housing affordability.

”Of course, people looking at current housing affordability metrics might argue there needs to be more of a correction in house prices to improve affordability – which is reasonable given that house prices are still 23% higher than in January 2020, when we already thought housing was unaffordable.

“In that case, more sustained new supply coming to market could help maintain downward pressure on house prices, and so any slowdown in residential construction is unhelpful.”

But he said to maintain activity would probably require a significant increase in land available, because much of the building cost increases of recent years were unlikely to be reversed.

“Developers will not commit to building a $600,000 home on a $400,000 section if market conditions dictate that they can only sell it for $800,000.”

Satish Ranchhod, a senior economist at Westpac, agreed the trend was likely to be down.

“The financial incentives for home building have deteriorated over the past year. With sharp falls in house prices, large increases in build costs and higher interest rates, prospective buyers have become increasingly hesitant about purchasing off-plan. Similarly, developers are reluctant to bring new projects to market.

“Given those conditions, we expect to see consents continuing to drop. And as the current pipeline of projects are completed, those conditions will see construction activity trending down over the next few years. That downtrend will be moderated by reconstruction activity following the recent storms. However, that will only slow the pace of decline – we’re still looking at tough conditions in the home-building sector over the next few years.”