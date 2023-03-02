Stuff retains audience lead, has biggest Auckland reach

Stuff has held on to its national leadership position and has the biggest Auckland audience, according to the latest Nielsen data.

Stuff is read by nearly 3.4 million Kiwis a month across print and digital, and is New Zealand’s number one news website.

Every month 2.6 million New Zealanders read a Stuff newspaper or magazine.

Stuff is also number one in print and digital across Waikato, Wellington and Canterbury, in addition to Auckland.

Chief content officer Joanna Norris said Stuff’s team of journalists delivered coverage that was an essential part of the day for New Zealanders.

“To win the audience in Tāmaki Makaurau, as well as the whole country, is testament to the strength of our Auckland newsroom and their tenacious reporting.

“With NZ’s most loved news site, an extensive range of newspapers and magazines, and more journalists than anyone else across the country, we love that Kiwis value our journalism and turn to us time and time again for world-class news and content.”