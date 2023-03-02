Hummus recall widens to include My Food Bag products

Miso dressing was one of the products recalled by My Food Bag.

More food products containing tahini are being recalled due to the possible presence of salmonella, including some distributed by My Food Bag.

The Ministry for Primary Industries said on Wednesday that it was recalling hummus and tahini products from Greater!, Lisa’s and Prep Kitchen.

On Thursday, it expanded the recall to include Seasons Gourmet and Turkish Kitchen branded products.

These also contain tahini imported from Turkey.

READ MORE:

* Salmonella: Symptoms, how it spreads and how to lower your risk

* Wide range of hummus products recalled due to salmonella risk

* Countdown mistakenly sells recalled sugar, prompting a re-recall



“Salmonellosis can be serious, so it is important that people do not eat these products, or those from Lisa’s, Greater! And Prep Kitchen recalled yesterday,” said New Zealand Food Safety deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle.

“The products should either be returned to the place of purchase for a refund or be thrown away.

“If you have consumed any of these products and are concerned for your health, contact your health professional, or call Healthline.”

MPI My Food Bag tahini yoghurt was also recalled.

Symptoms of salmonella would usually appear within 12 to 72 hours and include abdominal cramps, diarrhoea, fever, headache, nausea and vomiting.

My Food Bag has been recalling its own branded and Turkish Kitchen products containing tahini, including miso dressing, babaganoush crema and tahini yoghurt.

The products subject to the recall were identified through routine testing and are no longer on shop shelves.