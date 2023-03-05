Businesses' sustainable ways of keeping staff: Letting them Leaf

Target Furniture has a fleet of Nissan Leaf EVs which staff can use 24/7.

Want to attract and keep staff in a tight labour market, while enhancing the planet’s future? Target Furniture managing director Rob Bielby​ has hit on an electrifying solution, and he’s willing to share his secrets.

Target sourced a fleet of recent-model, used, black, white or grey Nissan Leaf electric cars from Japan, had them subtly sign painted, then leased them to staff on a 50-50 share basis, deducting the cost from their wages.

All staff across Target’s 12 sites are eligible – executive team member to part-time warehouse worker – and it costs about a quarter of a tank of petrol weekly.

“Both our staff retention and our recruitment has improved, as a result of having a programme like this available, because it's all-inclusive,” Bielby tells Stuff.

“If another business owner contacted me and wanted to know a bit more about it, I'm happy to disclose how it works in confidence with them. We've worked out it's an affordable option for our staff.”

And it’s not a lonely story. As the Government’s policy framework seeks to lower greenhouse gas emissions and improve climate resilience, big companies are on board.

Genesis Energy, a publicly-listed electricity generation and electricity, natural gas and LPG company, is another being hailed for hitting its environmental straps.

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF School students have rallied at Parliament to spotlight the worsening impacts of climate change - the first in a series of School Strike 4 Climate protests. (First published February 2023)

Although it operates Huntly Power Station (the country’s largest), with its coal and gas-fired steam turbine units, its commitment spans production, staff and consumers.

The first New Zealand energy company to adopt internationally-recognised science based targets aimed at restricting global warming to 1.5C, it has targeted its renewable generation to move to 68% by 2025, and 81% by 2030.

Its aim of reducing generation emissions by 36% between 2020 to 2025, would be equivalent to removing 272,000 petrol cars from our roads annually.

Commitment to lower carbon emissions has proved attractive to both staff and consumers, interim chief executive Tracey Hickman​ says.

“Our drive to emissions reduction also helps with staff recruitment in a tight labour market. Increasingly we’re seeing people wanting to work for organisations with a really clear purpose.

“We’re recruiting people whose values align with ours – they want to work for us because our purpose gets them out of bed in the morning.”

Genesis staff not so much walk the talk, as cycle and public transport it. There are no car parks at their Auckland head office, but copious bike racks.

Company cars have been axed, replaced with pool cars from EV car-sharing start-up, Zilch​. Staff are provided a 50% subsidy for using public transport, something former CEO Marc England was noted for.

Its Auckland CBD location itself was designed for energy efficiency, having solar panels and rain collection facilities.

Sustainability concerns are increasingly embedded. A 2021 poll found 51% of 500 New Zealand business leaders felt business should put sustainability ahead of profit.

SUPPLIED Genesis Energy has no car parks, and no car fleet ... but it has plenty of room at its head office for bikes.

Two years earlier, Colmar Brunton found 86% of Kiwis considered it important to work for a socially and environmentally responsible company.

Yet, official statistics this week found seasonally-adjusted greenhouse gas emissions increased 0.8% in the June 2022 quarter, despite a 7.5% fall in manufacturing emissions.

It was the third successive increase in quarterly emissions.

Electricity generation here is already one of the most renewable in the world, at around 85%, with estimates it will increase to 96-98% by 2030, Hickman says.

“We don’t see what we’re doing as in conflict with our commercial imperatives,” she says.

SUPPLIED Genesis Energy interim chief executive Tracey Hickman.

“It’s in support of them. By supporting our customers and the sector’s decarbonisation in the right way, our own business will be stronger for it.

“Consumers are also increasingly expecting the companies they do business with to be not only addressing their own emissions, but helping reduce their own carbon footprint.”

As part of shifting that tide, Genesis is intent on displacing thermal generation (coal and gas) with renewable generation (wind, solar and geothermal).

No longer is sustainability viewed as a form of costly business obligation, Victoria University marketing specialists Dr Janine Williams​ and Dr Micael-Lee​ Johnstone say. Both agree it’s a no-brainer.

“As we see concrete evidence of the harmful effects of consuming too much and not considering the waste we produce, the threat becomes imminent. This results in behaviour change,” Williams says.

Supplied Marketing lecturer Janine Williams

Conspicuous green consumption is on the rise, as in Western contexts sustainability is increasingly associated with status – “look at me, I’m saving the planet” - Williams says.

“This is a good thing for sustainable consumption as it drives more of it, and it's not everyone who drives an EV.”

Johnstone says research shows consumers are willing to pay more for environmentally-friendly brands, which would increase sales.

“But this is a growing market, we have a long way to go. To see real change, sustainable business practices need to become the norm,” she says, adding it is likely there will be an increase in companies going sustainable as pressure to do so increases.

“Improved image is definitely one of the benefits as consumers value brands that behave ethically and in the best interests of the environment.”

SUPPLIED Target Furniture Nissan Leaf EVs recharging for the commute home.

Johnstone says regulation is needed to weed out companies who say they are green but are not.

Williams, too, sees a problem.

“Consumers often take signals such as green packaging and environmental imagery as symbols of sustainability. They really need to dig deeper to avoid being deceived,” she says.

Staff too can be disillusioned when business practices fall short of their environmental expectations.

At Target, staff pay a weekly fee between $45-$55 to get intoa Leaf. That covers the warrant of fitness, registration, insurance and servicing – if they carpool with other employees, Target discounts it further.

Supplied Micael-Lee Johnstone: “sustainable business practices need to become the norm”.

For eight hours a day, the Leaf is a company car. Then, it is a private vehicle with minimal restrictions on use, beach, supermarket, school drop-offs. Of a 45-strong fleet, 31 have staff in them.

“From a business perspective everyone wants to be a preferred employer these days, because employment is just so tight. You really need to attract and retain staff,” Bielby​ says.

Genesis customers can charge their EV anywhere in the country using the network for the same price as it would cost them at home, with the amount going on their household bill.

“Buying an EV can be fraught with complex decisions including how to charge it and what that will cost. We decided to make that easy for customers,” Hickman says.

“We’re now seeing the growth in EV-owning customers outpacing new EV registrations, so we think this kind of innovation with technology is what people need to make their carbon reduction choices easier.”

Supplied Genesis is looking to use biomass fuel at Huntly power station.

As well, Genesis gives customers a 50% power discount between 9pm and 7am, in a bid to reducing carbon emissions by prompting customers to use energy when generation emissions are lower.

It has four electric trucks delivering LPG in Christchurch, Feilding and Hamilton.

Genesis has renewable generation lined up from Taranaki and Northland wind farms, a geothermal plant being built in Taupō and a joint solar energy venture with FRV Australia.

In February, it trialled the use of biomass at Huntly, signing an agreement with dairying giant Fonterra to replace coal with biomass. Biomass emissions are around 10% those of coal.

“When the wind doesn’t blow and the lakes are low, Huntly power station keeps the lights on,” Hickman says, so converting it from coal has to take care to guarantee security of supply, and affordable power.

“We’ve seen examples around the world where things have been mismanaged, and the lights have gone out.”