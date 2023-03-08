Who wants to be a millionaire at 26? A Kiwi who did it explains how

Generally Famous is proudly brought to you by OPPO. Listen to the full podcast in the player below.

She became a homeowner at 23 and is a millionaire at 26, but global investment authority Simran Kaur says it’s unrealistic to think you can get rich quick.

On the new episode of Stuff’s Generally Famous podcast, Kaur tells host Simon Bridges that patience and discipline are among key ways she grew her wealth.

“[Getting rich quick] sounds good on paper, and obviously more people would be interested if you said, ‘hey, here's how you do X Y Z and you can make millions upon millions.

“But I think doing it slowly and doing it consistently will give you a much more realistic and better outcome, and it's more sustainable.”

Nevertheless, the 26-year-old offers some insights into her financial success, from frugal living during the pandemic to a lucky punt on Tesla shares.

In a wide-ranging conversation with Bridges, she talks (almost) all things money, including whether Aotearoa is facing a recession and the ethics of investing in housing.

The Hamilton-based co-founder of global hit podcast Girls That Invest also discusses her long-term goals, and why it’s her mission to make investing less daunting for women and minorities.

“I don't think the gender norms that we have could survive if every single woman said, ‘Well, I can actually just walk away because I've got my own place, or I've got my own job’.”

Supplied/Stuff Simran Kaur is the co-founder of Girls That Invest.

The daughter of a teacher mother and engineer father who moved to New Zealand from India’s Punjab state when she was 2, Kaur - who replies, simply, “yes” when Bridges asks if she’s a millionaire - says observing her parents’ care with money made a big impression as she was growing up.

“I would see the effects of a lot of the things that you need to be a good investor ... things like living off less than you make and trying to be frugal and letting time do its thing.

“We didn't have couches when we were young, because we couldn't afford them, so we had plastic chairs. And then as the jobs got nicer, the couches came in, or the bed frames came in, and all the cars got nicer over the years. And so I got to see that slow progression – and that really helped.”

For the full interview, which also covers why Kaur ditched optometry for finance, her favourite books about investment and how she works out where to put her money, listen via the audio player above, or click here. Follow Generally Famous on Apple, Spotify, or any other podcast app, to get instant, automatic access to new episodes.