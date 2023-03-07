By the numbers: What does the minimum wage increase really mean?

Minimum wage earners get a 7% pay boost at the start of next month

Minimum wage earners are in for a pay rise next month, when the rate lifts from $21.20 to $22.70.

It’s a 7% increase that is designed to help people keep up with the rising cost of living.

Each year, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) produces a minimum wage review to help guide the Government’s decision-making when it sets the new rate.

Here’s what it said about this year’s decision, by the numbers.

READ MORE:

* Minimum wage should be even higher, union says, as inflation erodes increase

* 'Kick in the guts for businesses': Minimum wage to rise to $21.20

* Contractors' rights back on the table as 'Fair Pay Agreements' loom



$22.50

MBIE suggested that a better minimum wage rate for April 1 would be $22.50.

It said this was in line with inflation forecasts through to the end of March, and would mean that workers would retain the purchasing power of their money.

But it said this would also not “bake in” the higher inflation recorded towards the end of last year, which the forecasts available when it was doing its review said would be easing by March.

It also provided modelling for a $22.68 rate, which is close to the $22.70 the Government settled on, some lower options and $23.65, or the current living wage, which the Council of Trade Unions wanted as the minimum.,

76.5%

At $22.70, the minimum wage will be 76.5% of the median.

This is high by international standards. The $21.20 rate was 71.48% of the median and 57.3% of the average.

The UK, by contrast, has a target rate of 66% of the median wage for its minimum and the European Union says an adequate minimum wage is 60% of the gross median.

STUFF Prime Minister announces minimum wage increase as part of raft of changes to Government policies and plans.

-5100

This is the “restraint on employment” that MBIE said would result from this year’s increase.

This doesn’t mean that this many people will necessarily lose their jobs, but includes jobs that may not be created because of the increase. It said this would increase to -28,900 if the CTU suggestion of adopting the living wage as the minimum was chosen.

MBIE said the effect of previous years’ minimum wage increases had probably been masked by the tight labour market, and record low unemployment.

“Considering the forecasts for ongoing economic uncertainty, weaker employment growth and a likely rise in unemployment, MBIE recommends a cautious approach to a rate increase this year, while still responding to inflationary pressure on the real value of wages.”

222,900

This is the number of people affected by the wage increase.

An estimated 59,500 workers aged 16 to 64 were paid the minimum wage in the June quarter of 2022. This is about 2.9% of all wage earners in paid employment.

But as the rate lifts, people who were paid between the minimum wage and the new minimum wage will also be affected.

Most minimum wage earners are young people. Over half are aged 16 to 24, a group that makes up only 16% of all wage earners.

MBIE noted concern that higher minimum wage rates could tempt people to work instead of study, which could reduce their lifetime earnings, and some minimum wage earners were secondary earners in households that were not low-income.

“The minimum wage can be an effective tool for setting a wage floor to reduce exploitation and set minimum return for labour. It is arguably less effective as a tool on its own for income support and poverty alleviation, income inequality reduction, and as a means to promote productivity growth.”

0.1%

This is the effect on inflation that MBIE estimated the increase would have.

1.33%

The increase that would take effect for a sole parent working 40 hours a week on the minimum wage with two dependent children receiving Working for Families and the accommodation supplement – because as income increases, that support is clawed back.

180.8%

That’s the rate that the minimum wage has increased by since March 2001. The minimum wage rate has increased at a faster rate than general wages, labour costs, and consumer price inflation over the past 20 years. The average wage increased by 104.7% over the same period.