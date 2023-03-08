Ethical clothing company Nisa put up for sale

A company launched in Wellington six years ago to provide work for women from refugee and migrant backgrounds has grown into a business with a $1 million annual turnover.

Former lawyer Elisha Watson started organic cotton underwear company Nisa in 2017. It has since expanded to produce swim and activewear.

But now Watson is gearing up to sell the company to spend more time with her new baby daughter and help with extended family.

It’ll be a wrench leaving her work family, but she can look back knowing she’s built something special.

Watson was working as a litigation lawyer while volunteering with the Red Cross refugee resettlement programme and offering legal advice at the Community Law Centre when she had the idea for Nisa.

“I met a lot of people in the refugee community and I saw this amazing charitable system where people were given blankets and TVs and books and beds but really what people were looking for was a job, opportunities and a chance to live a normal life.

“I started thinking about how business could help solve this problem.”

MICHELLE CAMERON/NISA Nisa is a Wellington-based company employing former refugees to make underwear.

The common thread among many of the women she was helping was sewing – something she herself loved.

She got a Wellington City Council grant of $7000, which paid for a lease on a workshop. That led to a crowdfunding campaign to raise money for machinery and staff.

They hit their target of $20,000 in three days.

Over the past six years Nisa has dispatched more than 25,000 orders to 13,000 customers, with 10% of sales from abroad.

Supplied Nisa owner Elisha Watson is putting the business up for sale.

Since 2017, 29 women from refugee and migrant backgrounds have had jobs at the workshop.

But there was more to working at Nisa than earning money, said Watson, who made a point of putting the company up for sale on International Women’s Day.

“That’s not the most important thing. It’s the feeling of independence, the feeling of making your own way, the skills you learn.

“We see the English levels of our staff improving really quickly because a real world context is so much better for learning than a classroom context.”

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Nisa, which uses sustainable methods to create organic cotton underwear, is up for sale.

Yuri​ Mahecha​, who came to Aotearoa in 2018 after fleeing Colombia with her husband, agrees.

For her, working at Nisa was less a job and more a passion, she says.

“I find sewing very interesting, and we all get along very well here. And it’s very lonely to be sitting at home. Working here has helped me a lot with my English.”

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Yuri is a sewer at Nisa, which employs women from migrant and refugee backgrounds to make organic cotton underwear in Wellington.

Queen Elizabeth, who says she was named after a cruise ship, not the Queen herself, came to New Zealand three years ago and started at Nisa soon after.

She had fled the Sri Lankan city of Jaffna because of ethnic tensions, selling her jewellery to bring her mother and daughter to safety in Malaysia in 2011.

“When I started, sometimes I didn’t know how to speak, but everyone here taught me.

“I wanted to earn my own way. Now I have just bought my own house.”

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Nisa mean's ‘Woman’ in Arabic "but to us, it stands for 'solidarity'", says owner Elisha Watson

To quantify the effect Nisa was providing its employees, Watson sought a Good Measure report from ImpactLab, which found that for every dollar invested in the company three dollars of concrete social benefit was created, she said, including better healthcare and social outcomes.

Watson said whoever buys Nisa, which means 'women' in Arabic, but ‘solidarity’ to the people who work there, should share the same values.

“Fundamentally, it’s a business. Someone with expertise is a necessity. But if they are not excited by the values and what Nisa stands for it’s not going to make sense.”