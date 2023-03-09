Stevensons Structural Engineers sinks into liquidation amid contract trouble

Tokomaru-based Steel fabricators Stevensons Structural Engineers Ltd has gone into voluntary liquidation after a stalled contract left the firm unable to manage its payroll.

An engineering firm that helped build The Beehive, Te Papa and the wind farms above Manawatū has been sunk, devastating its owners and ending a century-old legacy.

Steel fabricators Stevensons Structural Engineers Ltd has entered voluntary liquidation, forcing the closure of its plant in Tokomaru and costing the jobs of more than 70 staff across Manawatū and Wellington.

The liquidation also covers subsidiary businesses Stevensons Plant Ltd, Krib Syndicate Ltd, and Stevens Consultants Ltd.

Owner and managing director Evan Kroll said they were left with no other option after a seven-figure contract in Wellington went sideways.

“There’s a line in the sand, where you could be seen to be trading while insolvent, so we have obligations to think about,” he said.

Acknowledging he needed to be careful with his words, he said the Auckland-based client started challenging charges in December, which left Stevensons unable to foot its own payroll.

“It’s all for variations on a contract. The scope changed immensely, and the variations on the contract were all OK until December, and then they were being challenged, and seriously challenged, which we believe to be unfair and unreasonable.

Stuff Evan Kroll at the Stevensons plant in Tokomaru in 2014. The advisory of his firm’s liquidation being placed next to the death notices in the Manawatū Standard was “quite appropriate”, he says.

Kroll said the payments owed may still be forthcoming, but the problem was that timeframe could be six to eight months away.

“You only have so much money in the bank to prop the company up with cash flow, you still have to pay 70, 80 staff every week.

“And they’re the key to your business. We have staff who have been here 25, 30 years.”

He was also frustrated a number of small local subcontractors would be among his creditors, and could also suffer from the fallout.

“There’s a lot of one and two-man bands who have been so good to us over the years, and it’s always what happens in our industry.

“It’s never the multinationals who suffer, it’s always the poor old subcontractor.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff The writing is on the factory wall for Stevensons Structural Engineers Ltd.

Kroll, 63, had worked at Stevensons Structural Engineering since he was 17, and he and wife Lynne took over the company outright in 2009.

The plant, which had its origins in the late 1800 as a blacksmith’s shop, churned through about 3000 tonnes of metal every year, most of it from Australia.

The company’s biggest market was Wellington, where it had contributed steelwork to such landmark projects from The Beehive, Te Papa, “The Rock” structure at Wellington Airport, to the giant Wellington sign at Miramar.

Closer to home, Te Rere Hau Wind Farm, the Central Energy Trust Arena stadium upgrade and Arena 2 scoreboard, the Ezi Buy distribution centre, and the refurbished Tiakitahuna rocket, all bear Stevensons’ handiwork.

David Unwin/Stuff The Tiakitahuna rocket in bold blue after its refurbishment in 2015.

The Krolls were just as proud of the company’s community endeavours, from supporting the Manawatū Rugby Union, contributing to the Middle Districts Lions’ Club mini golf course in Palmerston North, down to fixing the gates at Tokomaru School.

Coming on top of the rigours of Covid, and ever-increasing compliance requirements, the business’s demise had left the couple feeling shattered and tired: “We just want to rest.”

The one silver lining of the ordeal was the timing. The high demand for skilled tradespeople and a supportive industry meant they had been able to find new work placements for most staff.

David Unwin/Stuff The upgrade of the rocket is one of many community projects for Stevensons. It also built the Turbos turbine at Central Energy Trust Arena in Palmerston North, and a tower for a hole at the Victoria Esplanade miniature golf course.

But Kroll’s pragmatic veneer begins to crack when recalling the large staff meeting on March 3 where he had to break the news to his team.

“It wasn’t a pleasant day out here on Friday at all. It’s not what we’re known for ... I’ve never had so many man-hugs, if that’s a positive, and from some big, burly fellas.”

The other companies in the group – Stevensons Doors Ltd, Elam Holdings Ltd, Hima 50 Company Ltd, Route 66 Ltd – were all “good strong companies” where jobs were safe.