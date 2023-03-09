Big businesses snapping up Rangiora industrial hub sites

On site at the Rangiora Business Hub, where development is ahead of schedule. From left, Waimakariri District Council Mayor Dan Gordon, Noel Gilchrist and Sam Staite of Colliers, and Mainland Capital principal Ben Bridge.

Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon credits the new industrial development Rangiora Business Hub with helping to unlock the potential of the burgeoning North Canterbury district.

Speaking at a recent milestone event to celebrate the progress of earthworks, which are ahead of schedule, Gordon said titles were expected to be issued in the fourth quarter of this year.

“North Canterbury continues to be a desirable location for big businesses to invest in and call home,” Gordon said.

“Recent infrastructure such as the Christchurch Northern Corridor, as well as a growing population base and skilled workforce, coupled with well serviced industrial developments such as Rangiora Business Hub, mean Waimakariri is in high demand.”

The industrial park is being developed by Mainland Capital, a South Island-based commercial property investment manager.

Covering 13.8 hectares, the Hub is on Todds Rd, near Flaxton Rd, where the likes of McDonald’s, Mitre10 Mega, Pak ‘n Save, Daniel Smith Industries, Hallmark Group, Farmlands and PGG Irrigation are located.

Sites range in size from 1249 square metres to 1.35ha.

According to provisional GDP estimates from Infometrics, Waimakariri’s economy grew 3.4% over the year to December 2022, ahead of the national increase of 2.8%. Its growth has been broad-based, reflecting that the district continues to attract a range of new residents working both locally and in Christchurch.

Consumer spending in Waimakariri grew 9% during the year.

Sam Staite and Noel Gilchrist of Colliers said an acute shortage of commercial land in Waimakariri and of large industrial sites in Christchurch was spurring demand for Rangiora Business Hub, with over half the development already sold, and a further two lots under contract.

“Mainland was originally planning to release the lots in two stages, but such has been the demand that we’ve opened it all up,” Staite said.

Supplied A graphic outlining the location of the Rangiora Business Hub.

Gilchrist said many buyers had been looking to establish commercial premises in Rangiora for some time.

“Until the launch of Rangiora Business Hub, they have been frustrated by the shortage of affordable, freehold industrial land.”

Those comments were echoed by Christchurch builder Mike Greer, who has bought 1.2 hectares with plans to build a “centre of excellence” for construction research.

“We are already well underway with planning and hope we can start work later in the year.

“There is such a scarcity of quality industrial land in Canterbury. This ticks all the boxes for us, providing a large site, being well-serviced by surrounding amenity, a pool of good quality potential staff at hand, and great arterial transport links,” Greer said.

Among other buyers in the development are civil engineering firm BG Contracting, which is undertaking the Hub’s earthworks, SwiftDry Clotheslines NZ, and Go Wireless NZ, which has bought 5000m² in the new development.