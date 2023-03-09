Forbes study ranks Auckland among the best cities in the world for work-life balance

Auckland has been crowned fifth in the world for work-life balance.

Forbes Advisor’s Worldwide Work-Life Balance Index ranks major cities based on a number of factors including happiness, gender equality and average working hours.

Auckland scored 62.7 out of 100, which was only 7.8 points behind top-ranked Copenhagen, Denmark.

Copenhagen was followed by Helsinki, Finland (65.1), Stockholm, Sweden (64.8) and Oslo, Norway (63.2).

Brisbane was ranked 17th, Melbourne 18th and Sydney 22nd.

Auckland received its high score due to the city having a “relaxed and friendly atmosphere, making it a comfortable and enjoyable place to live and work”.

It scored high on various lifestyle related factors, including scoring 10th in the World Happiness Index and 25th for gender equality. Auckland also recorded the highest number of annual sunshine hours, which was 2005.

Forbes said the average employee worked 26.3 hours weekly in Auckland. This figure was an average of all full-time, part-time and casual employees.

This meant residents were able to enjoy the city’s “rejuvenating environment” and unwind after work, Forbes said.

It also scored high because full time employees were entitled to four weeks’ paid leave, and 11 public holiday days per year.

“Additionally, unemployment is significantly lower than other cities within the index, at 3.2%.”

Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark, ranked second in the World Happiness Index and first for gender equality according to the Gender Inequality Index.

Denmark was also renowned for its parental leave policies with both working parents entitled to combined leave of up to 52 weeks. Many workplaces had adopted the Danish hygge culture, which focused on slowing down.

No American cities featured in the top 50. Employees in the US were not legally entitled to any paid annual leave or maternity leave. Holiday days and parental leave was often offered as a perk by US employers.

The highest-ranking US city for a work-life balance was Atlanta which ranked 52nd in the world.

Forbes Advisor spokesperson Kevin Pratt said it was highly beneficial for businesses to prioritise and support employees' work-life balance.

“Not only from a human perspective, but because happy and rested employees are likely to perform better at work. They may also be less likely to call in sick or take extended time off due to stress or longer-term health problems,” he said.

Happy employees were also more likely to remain in their roles for longer, reducing the time and costs associated with recruiting new staff, he said.

“Businesses that strive to provide an environment that encourages and supports a healthy work-life balance will also attract the best candidates. And, of course, a business’ success – financial and otherwise – is almost entirely down to its people.”