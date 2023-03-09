Xero plans to cut up to 800 jobs

Xero has announced plans to cut between 700 and 800 jobs across its business.

It told the ASX on Thursday morning that it was part of a plan to streamline its operations, realign the business and provide a better balance of growth and profitability.

“We have made strong progress in executing our strategy. However as we aspire to build a higher performing global SaaS company and to enable Xero’s next phase of growth and drive better customer outcomes, we need to streamline and simplify our organisation,” said chief executive Sukhinder Singh Cassidy.

“These changes, and our decision to reinvest in key strategic areas, will adjust our operating cost base as we balance growth and profitability, while taking a robust approach to capital allocation that supports long-term value creation.”

The jobs involved represent about 15% of the workforce and it is understood staff will know by the end of Thursday whether their role is affected.

Staff were told that there would be a consultative process with those potentially affected by this change, beginning next week. Singh Cassidy said attempt to slow the rate of incremental head count growth had not been enough.

”As we discussed recently, as Xero continued to scale in recent years, we have grown our headcount, areas of focus and cost base at a faster rate than our revenue,” she wrote in a memo to staff.

“Externally the broader tech landscape favoured high growth in this period; internally, we were less clear and measured in the rate of our hiring and investments.”

The business expects to incur restructuring charges of between $25 million and $35m.

Xero Xero CEO Steve Vamos reflects on the company's 15th anniversary with Xero co-founder Rod Drury.

Singh Cassidy said it was a “very hard day” for staff at Xero.

“We don’t take these decisions lightly... we take our purpose and values seriously and are committed to working closely with each impacted employee and providing them with the right level of support.”

A spokesperson would not say how many of the jobs will be in New Zealand.

“The impacted roles are across Xero’s business and affect all markets. We are not breaking down region by region or discussing specific job functions or areas.”

Singh Cassidy told staff: “I am deeply sorry to be taking this step. I want to make it clear to all Xeros that, as a leadership team and board, we are responsible for the decisions that led us here.

“Today’s news affects everyone at Xero, but most of all it affects the many talented colleagues and friends who have contributed so much to Xero and whose roles are potentially impacted. It is now our commitment to support them, and you through the coming weeks, and I will outline the steps we are taking shortly.”

She said there was the possibility of more job cuts still to be announced.

”In the coming quarter, we will look to redesign the way we work across key functions, in order to operate with greater clarity, speed and effectiveness. This involves a deeper redesign of our technology function, which may result in role impacts of a smaller magnitude. We expect the full organisation design work to be completed by July this year.”

Affected staff would receive a minimum of 12 weeks’ pay, shares due to vest to them at March 31 under the employee share plan, career transition support, support for those on working visas, and six months of healthcare premiums for those with US healthcare cover in their employment packages.