Developer wins multi-million dollar development contributions case against city council

Estimated costs were $5.05m under one policy but Hamilton City Council wanted to switch to a later one – leaving Everton Heights Ltd facing a nearly $10.4m bill (file photo).

It was unlawful for a council to almost double the bill for a Hamilton development – making it nearly $10.4m – the high court has ruled.

Everton Heights Limited has won a legal victory over Hamilton City Council after contesting the development contributions required for a Rotokauri project in the city’s northwest.

Justice Melanie Harland found in favour of the company, saying the council “changed its mind” about how to calculate the development contributions, and the attempt to change the method was unlawful.

But the council has appealed the decision and Everton Heights’ owner is worried it could be a long time before he benefits from the ruling.

Development contributions, often referred to as DCs, involve developers paying sometimes very significant sums towards the cost of council services and infrastructure required to support their projects.

The dispute in this case centred around when the DCs should be calculated.

Under the 2016-17 policy, the estimated DCs initially were just over $5 million, Justice Harland’s 35-page judgement said.

Mark Taylor/Stuff An example of new housing development in Rotokauri, on the edge of Hamilton, taken last year.

“Subsequently, however, the council changed its mind and required the development contributions to be assessed under the 2018-19 DC policy at almost double the cost to Everton,” she said.

This happened at a time when the council was facing increased costs in relation to various developments.

Justice Harland declared it was unlawful for the council to decide Everton’s DCs should be levied on the granting of building consent or service connection.

“I conclude that the council, in attempting to change its decision, misinterpreted section 198 of the [Local Government Act] and that this amounts to a material error of law.”

Instead, she ordered that the council apply the 2016-17 policy to Everton’s application for resource consent, lodged in June 2018, when calculating the DCs.

Everton Heights owner Philip Kells said Friday his firm still wasn’t proceeding with the project that attracted the charges – possibly for another year – because of legal action by the council.

“The council has appealed against it so we’re back to square one,” he said.

Mark Taylor/Stuff Hamilton City Council confirms an appeal against the Everton Heights judgement has been lodged.

But he didn’t think the council would be successful and it should be cautious about incurring extra, ratepayer-funded legal costs.

“Council should be thinking twice because they’re wasting money.”

Kells thought the council might try to settle out of court.

In a statement Friday, the council’s growth manager Greg Carstens confirmed an appeal had been lodged and that DCs had risen from an initial $5.05 million assessment to just under $10.4 million in this case.

He said, under the Local Government Act, a development contribution may be required on the granting of a consent.

“The Everton consent had not been granted at the time the application for judicial review was made to the High Court, therefore council’s position is that it could not have required DCs under the 2016/17 DC Policy.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff DCs are regularly challenged both informally and formally, Hamilton City council’s growth manager Greg Carstens said.

On whether the case had potential to result in recalculation of DCs for any other developers, Carstens said: ”This will not be known until the outcome of the appeal is known.”

Carstens said DCs are regularly challenged both informally and formally, and remissions are possible on application.

He said the Local Government Act sets out a DC objection process and that the council has not lost or had a decision overturned under this process.