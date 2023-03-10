Du Val issued with formal warning over 'misleading' statements

Du Val has been warned by the Financial Markets Authority over its communication with investors.

Du Val Capital Partners has been issued with a warning over what the Financial Markets Authority says are misleading or deceptive statements made to investors in the Du Val Mortgage Fund.

Du Val is a property development company. In recent years, it has offered investors a 10% return a year in its mortgage fund, with a $250,000 minimum investment.

But investors have since had their money locked in while plans were finalised for a listing on the stock exchange.

The Financial Markets Authority said Du Val Capital Partners and Du Val Group might have breached the Financial Markets Conduct Act by engaging in misleading or deceptive conduct, in its communication about that decision.

READ MORE:

* FMA boss Rob Everett named new CEO of NZ Growth Capital Partners

* Property fund manager told its adverts are likely to mislead investors

* Notorious 'low-ball' share offerer back in business, seeking investments



It said it considered investors had been given a misleading impression of the reasons for Du Val Capital Partners suspending cash distributions on the fund and proposing instead to convert cash distributions into units in the fund, pending a potential public listing. The FMA considers investors might also have been misled about their rights in relation to the suspension.

The warning relates to communication in December 2022, when Du Val Capital Partners and Du Val Group contacted investors, informing them of restructure plans.

They were told the fund would be wound up and investors’ units converted into shares in a new Du Val company. Du Val Group would then potentially seek to list this new company on the NZX, or another exchange.

Investors were then informed, in January, the board had resolved to suspend all cash distributions on their units.

Investors in the fund were classed as “wholesale” investors so they do not have all of the protections that would normally be available to retail investors.

Paul Gregory, Financial Markets Authority executive director, response and enforcement, said investors could have been misled about Du Val’s ability to change in any way what investors would receive in cash distributions under the proposal, the reason why cash distributions had been suspended and their rights under the limited partnership.

”The reason Du Val has suspended the cash distributions which were a big feature of the advertisements is because Du Val’s board could not approve a cash distribution that would leave the mortgage fund unable to meet its other obligations.

“Investors in Du Val’s Mortgage Fund have not had the information necessary to make properly informed decisions to accept or reject the proposal.

“The proposal to convert cash distributions into units in the fund is not permitted under the terms of the limited partnership agreement governing the investment, and investors are therefore not obliged to accept that decision.”

Supplied Investors haven’t had the information they needed to make properly informed decisions, Paul Gregory says.

The board stated the decision was made against the background of the proposed restructure, but didn’t provide any further information on the reason for the suspension. Investors were also informed that cash distributions would immediately be capitalised and added to investors’ unit holdings, up until the date that units are converted into shares in the new Du Val company.

Gregory said the authority was satisfied that making those statements might have constituted misleading or deceptive conduct, or conduct that was likely to mislead or deceive, because investors were not informed of the underlying reason for the board’s resolution to suspend and capitalise distributions, or of their rights relating to the suspension.

He said the authority had concluded Du Val Capital Partners and Du Val Group should receive a formal warning concerning this conduct, and that it was in the interest of fair and transparent financial markets that this warning should be published.

“The warning means Du Val investors have more accurate information on the public record about the proposal which, if they wish, means they can better engage with Du Val and/or seek advice about their options,” Gregory said.

“Du Val should now reflect on its fair dealing obligations and whether it has provided accurate information to its investors. For the FMA’s part, we reserve the right to take further action in the matter.”

Gregory said this action was specific to the communication about the fund but there was a broader investigation under way on misuse of wholesale investor certificates. That involves a number of entities, including Du Val. “There are several open investigations there.”

Du Val had earlier been told to remove advertising in relation to the fund that it said were likely to deceive, including that the fund was the “best of both worlds” with high security and high returns, and that there were no fees.

In a statement, Du Val said: “Du Val Capital Partners is disappointed the FMA has issued a public warning against the company for direct communication made to a small group of investors. The fund is closed, and the communications have no relevance to the New Zealand public. Investors have received further communication to clarify statements that may have been misunderstood.”