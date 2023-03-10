Shop worker awarded $40k after unjustified dismissal

An employee has been awarded compensation over the way she was dismissed.

A retail assistant who claimed she was unjustifiably dismissed from a Christchurch shop has been awarded just under $40,000 by the Employment Relations Authority.

Sorelle Rock worked for the company from January 5, 2021, until April 12 that year.

She said she was told she was being dismissed as part of a 90-day trial period, but had not agreed to one. She argued she also was a permanent employee with an ongoing expectation of work, not casual as the company claimed.

She said the company breached it agreement to give her 37.5 hours of work a week.

Rock said she was off sick on April 12 when she was contacted by DJ Investments’ then-director Daryl Fane, and asked to come into the shop.

She was told that, after a meeting with “head office”, it had been determined that the business could no longer afford to employ her and her employment would come to an end immediately under a 90-day trial period.

But authority member Antoinette Baker said that the law required an employer who wanted to rely on a 90-day trial to have employed the person on the understanding the trial was in place, and that had not happened in this case.

She said, for the employment to be terminated with immediate effect on April 12, Rock had to have been working on an “as is and when required” daily basis.

“This is because I accept the submission on Ms Rock’s behalf that even if this was the nature of the employment (which I understand Ms Rock does not accept) it would need to be consistent with a notice period given there was at the time a likely forward planned roster.

STUFF How the Employment Relations Authority works. (Video first published in June 2021)

“I find there would be a need to have a level of certainty for a retail shop to have someone always present and serving… I find that an as-and-when-required arrangement on a daily basis with no ongoing obligation to offer work or accept work is not consistent with one person serving in a regularly open retail clothes shop, as I understand was the role of Ms Rock for DJ.”

She said she considered the pattern of hours and weeks worked over the time Rock was employed, and these were not consistent with her being only needed on a day-to-day basis. She said it was also unlikely that an as-needed would have keys to the shop.

The employment agreement noted it was for “casual employment” but Baker said that word did not mean on its own that it was “as and when required”.

“This is a word often used loosely in general parlance to describe employment that could be permanent part time or intermittent part time.”

Baker said she accepted Rock’s submission that if there was an economic reason to end her employment, a restructuring process would have been what a fair and reasonable employer would have done.

“DJ did not undertake any sort of restructuring process. There are no other reasons put forward to justify DJ’s ending Ms Rock’s employment. Accordingly, standing back and considering the above I find that DJ was not justified to dismiss Ms Rock on the sole basis that it had no ongoing obligation to offer her work beyond April 12, 2021.”

Rock wanted 23 weeks’ of lost earnings from the time she was dismissed until she found a new job in September, a total of $18,112.50 before tax. She also sought $20,000 compensation.

“I accept the submission that DJ’s post termination behaviour exacerbated the hurt and humiliation that Ms Rock likely suffered,” Baker said.

DJ pursued Rock via a debt collector for clothes she had not paid for from the shop.

Rock said she understood she was expected to wear the shop clothes and could pay these off.

“I can understand and accept Ms Rock’s evidence that she was left in a difficult financial situation in terms of repaying for the total cost of the clothes all at once being a figure just under $700,” Baker said.

“Ms Rock confirms she has now paid for the clothes, but her name remains on a bad credit register due to DJ’s immediate pursuit of full payment. I find this action to have unreasonably added to Ms Rock’s financial and emotional distress and was not what a reasonable employer could have done, particularly in the circumstances where a personal grievance had been raised.”

DJ Investments was ordered to pay $18,112.50 in lost wages, $18,000 in compensation and $2250 in costs.