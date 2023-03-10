Inland Revenue applies to liquidate Rainbow Corner

Inland Revenue has applied to liquidate Rainbow Corner Group of Companies.

Inland Revenue has applied to put the Rainbow Corner Group of Companies, and three subsidiaries, into liquidation.

The application will be heard in the High Court at Auckland on March 24.

The Rainbow Corner Group is owned by Rrahul and Bhavini Dosshi.

It is the ultimate holding company for other businesses, including Porse In-Home Childcare.

READ MORE:

* Wellington Porse early childhood educators give up licences

* Owner of early childcare company Porse fakes BNZ email to justify late wages

* National childcare operator under scrutiny over missing pay and spending of $3.2m Covid-19 subsidy



A number of educators have contacted Stuff in recent weeks raising concerns about not having received pay.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Education confirmed six Wellington Porse early childhood educators had given up their licences, with 186 children registered between them.

In an email to educators, Dosshi said the ministry had decided to suspend the licences, from 7pm on February 17, pending evidence to ensure they were meeting licensing criteria.

“We want to assure you that this is not a child safety issue and has not come about because of any incidents within the licence but rather from a review of our documentation,” he said.

He has been approached for comment about the liquidation application.

Earlier in the year, the ministry suspended nine Porse licences in Auckland and Christchurch.

Dosshi’s Rainbow Corner centres have been under scrutiny in recent weeks.

Stuff reported on Sunday that auditors have been brought in to investigate operations.

Sean Teddy, hautū (leader) of operations and integration at the Ministry of Education, said 29 Porse licences had been cancelled nationally, 11 of which were surrendered voluntarily by Porse. The others have beenministry-imposed cancellations. There were also three licences currently suspended in Whangarei and Southland.