Starting teachers earn $1.99 more than new minimum wage

Around 50,000 educators are set to walk out of the classroom next week. Teachers say the strike action is "not just about the money".

Minimum wage-earners will only earn $1.99 less an hour than the pay received by starting teachers if teacher pay does not move by April 1.

Teachers are in negotiation with the Government at the moment and strike action is planned for next week.

Starting teachers receive $51,358.00 a year at present and have been offered $55,358. From April, a full-time minimum wage-earner will be on $47,216 a year and median wage-earners receive about $61,000.

Under the Government’s offer, new primary teachers could receive an 11.7% rise over two years, while the highest-paid primary teachers, currently on $90,000 would get 7.6% over two years

Teachers are looking for an offer that meets inflation at 7.2% per annum, while also making concessions around staffing issues - teacher-student ratios in particular.

After an initial offer was rejected, a second offer from the Government to primary teachers included a $4000 increase to salaries from December 2022, and a further 3% or $2000 (the higher figure) to salaries from December this year.

There would also be a one-off $750 for NZEI union members and another $500 for all teachers on December 1, both pro-rata. There would be an increase to release time for teachers.

Once the second increase was implemented, about 6000 teachers at the top end of the salary scale would be earning at least $100,000.

But data shows only the newest teaching staff would receive an increase in line with the general wage increases received across all industries over the past year and forecast for next year.

A senior teacher on $90,000 had been offered almost $2500 less than the general rate of wage inflation would dictate they should receive. The bulk of teaching staff are at this rate of pay, which is reached after 10 years in the job.

Infometrics chief executive Brad Olsen said the fact that starting teachers’ pay was not much above the minimum at present raised questions about what incentive there was for people to train to go into the profession. “You can go into effectively literally any other job and get a minimum of just about the same – part of it is that over time you do expect in the teaching profession you’ll go above minimum wage, you’re not always at the starting point but if the starting point is that low it does highlight concern about pay progression over time.”

He said there were also questions about resourcing of the sector. “Particularly from the point of view that we know there are poor educational outcomes coming through at the moment for Kiwi kids. Our literacy and numeracy rates aren’t good. The more challenging it is to attract and retain quality teachers the harder, I’d imagine, that task becomes.”

He said, given the pressure on the labour market at present, it was difficult to argue against an adjustment that was equal to inflation.

Rachel Mackintosh, acting president of the Council of Trade Unions, said it was a concern that starting teachers did not earn much of a premium. “It’s a long-term problem with teachers. At the moment there’s this process but in the long term teachers need to feel value. It needs to be a profession that people enter and want to stay in, and stay in, in New Zealand. I think it’s really part of the whole picture of New Zealand being a low-wage economy.”