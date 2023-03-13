Food prices increase at fastest rate since 1989
New Zealand food prices were 12% higher in February than they were a year earlier, Stats NZ says.
It was the biggest annual increase since 1989.
Grocery food was the biggest contributor, up 12%.
“Increasing prices for barn or cage-raised eggs, potato chips, and cheddar cheese were the largest drivers within grocery food,” consumer prices manager James Mitchell said.
The second-largest contributor to the annual movement was fruit and vegetables. The increases were seen in tomatoes, up 117% and potatoes, up 48%. Fruit and vegetable prices as a whole were up 23% year-on-year.
Restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food was up 8.4%, meat, poultry and fish prices up 9.8% and non-alcoholic beverages up 9.1%.
More to come