Downturn warning: Guarantors losing houses over failed business loans

A couple in their 80s have lost their family home after they guaranteed a loan for their daughter’s business.

The case, and three others that were similar, have prompted a warning from Financial Services Complaints Ltd (FSCL).

FSCL is an ombudsman service that deals with complaints about financial services providers that could not be resolved directly.

Ombudsman Susan Taylor said, in an economic downturn in particular, people should seek comprehensive advice before applying for business loans using their homes or those of their parents as guarantees.

The couple who lost their home were minority shareholders in their daughter’s small business. In 2020, the business borrowed $824,000 secured against the owner and her parents’ homes.

The loan was interest-only for 12 months and then needed to be paid in full but in late 2020 the lender agreed to extend it for 12 months. In February last year, it agreed to a final extension of three months.

When the loan principal was still not paid in full in May, the lender started action to sell both the houses.

“This was a sad case highlighting the risks of parents guaranteeing their children’s loans, particularly riskier business loans. Although [the father] and his wife had received independent legal advice at the time the loan was granted, the case serves as a reminder for parents to very carefully consider the risks of personally guaranteeing their children’s loans, which may include the risk of losing their home,” FSCL said in a case note.

Taylor said people should bear in mind that business loans were not consumer credit contracts and responsible lending obligations did not apply, even if security was taken over someone’s home.

She said borrowers could apply for hardship assistance when struggling to keep up with a personal loan - and the lender was legally obligated to consider this application – but this was not the case for business loans.

In another case, a man lost his home and the lender started action to sell his stepmother’s home to settle the outstanding debt because she had been listed as a guarantor.

The man took out a loan for his business in February 2020 for $824,000.

The loan was interest-only with a one-year term.

In December 2020, he approached the lender and sought an extension of the loan term to February 2022. He had paid all the instalments, but wanted more time to pay back the loan principal. The lender agreed to the extension, and the new loan principal was $849,000 which included new lender and brokerage fees.

But the business did not keep up with repayments.

Another three-month extension was approved through to May 2022. When the lender did not agree to any further extension, the full loan balance of $880,000 became immediately due.

A Property law Act notice was issued in June starting the mortgagee sale process.

The house was eventually sold for $400,000, at which time the debt was $892,000.

Because the sale proceeds were insufficient, the lender started action to sell the stepmother’s home.

In another recent case, a woman who applied for a business loan to get her new floral business up and running originally borrowed $20,000.

She used her home as security and borrowed another $30,000 but then fell ill and applied for hardship assistance, which was declined.

“If consumers, or small business owners are struggling, we advise that they seek the help of a financial mentor, or a business adviser,” Taylor said.

“This might mean making some tough decisions, especially around the viability of a business plan, but it is better to have these conversations sooner rather than later. As you run out of time, your options become fewer, debt is often significantly higher and the risk of losing assets, much greater.”