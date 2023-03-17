Households feel the heat: GDP data shows how much less 'bang' we're getting for our bucks

Finance Minister Grant Robertson faces questions about the economy after news it shrank 0.6% in the final three months of last year.

Data might be murky about whether New Zealand is technically in a recession yet, but for many households, it already feels like one, one economist says.

Stats NZ reported on Thursday that the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) dropped 0.6% in the December quarter.

If it is assumed that economic activity also slowed over the March quarter, for which data is not yet available, that would mean the country is currently almost six months through a recession.

Commentators said on Thursday it wasn’t guaranteed that activity would slow again this quarter, particularly given the impact of the recovery from Cyclone Gabrielle and Auckland’s floods.

But Jarrod Kerr, chief economist at Kiwibank, said the data showed households were already doing it tough.

“They are cutting back where they can,” he said.

“We’re spending more in dollar terms but receiving less in volumes, our purchasing power has declined – that’s all evident in these numbers. To top it off, any household with debt has been hit very hard by a rapid rise in interest rates, that’s coming through. It’s backed up by the fact that the housing market is declining and residential construction is also declining - fewer people are willing to build a house in such an environment. Household confidence is shot.”

He said even people who were in a comfortable position would have their confidence shaken if they saw their house value drop by 20%.

Infometrics chief executive and principal economist Brad Olsen agreed the data seemed to be showing households were getting “less bang for their buck”. “On the whole, household consumption growth has been flat – what that implies is that households are getting the same amount of stuff as they were in September but inflation is high so they’re spending more to get that same amount of stuff.”

Stuff We’re spending more to get the same amount of ‘stuff’, GDP data shows.

He said consumption of consumables was stable, but durables – often more expensive household items like a PlayStation or home renovation project – had fallen away. “That spending has pulled back which indicates households are tossing up between things they must have and can do without.”

Spending continued on services, he said, which were often more essential than durables.

Retail trade and accommodation fell 1.5% over the quarter but the services sector was down 0.1% in aggregate.

In terms of household spending, consumables were flat at 0.0%, durables were down 1.7%, and services up 0.7%

Kerr said there was relief on the horizon for some households.

He said he did not expect interest rates to have to get much higher.

“The Reserve Bank is talking about [a peak of] 5.5% but I think they’ll be lucky to get there. I think rates should be peaking around where they’re at now, then the thought becomes how long do they stay on hold for. I don’t think it’s much more than six months.

“We could see a rate cut this year and in my opinion, we’ll almost definitely see a rate cut next year. People who are looking at their interest rates and thinking about what to do, I’ve been saying exactly that – they should be peaking around here and hopefully there will be some relief some time next year.”

Supplied/Supplied Kiwibank chief economist Jarrod Kerr says relief is in sight for households worried about interest rate increases.

ASB economist Nathaniel Keall said the bank had changed its official cash rate forecast on the back of the data, too.

“Inflation remains much too high, and the near-term outlook is especially worrisome. However, the weaker starting point for economic activity and increased financial markets jitters overseas suggest less urgency for Reserve Bank rate hikes.

“Uncertainty is elevated but we have shaded down our 50 basis point April OCR call to a 25 basis point hike. We also expect a follow up 25 basis point hike in May and have maintained our 5.25% official cash rate (OCR) peak view. We do not expect OCR cuts until mid-2024, but pronounced weakness in NZ economic activity could see these bought forward if they translate into cooling labour market pressures and sharply lower inflation.”

Westpac had also revised its forecast OCR peak down to 5%.

While the low unemployment rate might be taking some of the sting out of the slowdown for households, ANZ economist Miles Workman said it wasn’t all good news.

“The tight labour market is certainly providing some support to the household sector right now, but part of the inflation problem stems from the labour market being too tight," he said.

“Labour supply relative to demand needs to adjust to take the heat out of labour costs and therefore domestic inflation, meaning support from the currently tight labour market may not last much longer. That said, we have seen some evidence of green shoots in some of the more timely labour market and activity indicators of late. We’re watching closely to see if that persists.”