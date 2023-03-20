Tenants to be paid $6500 after persistent leaks in property

Here's what you can expect in the courtroom when you attend a Tenancy Tribunal hearing.

A landlord has been told to pay former tenants almost $6500 over a Helensville tenancy that went sour due to persistent leaks.

The tenants, whose names are suppressed, told the Tenancy Tribunal that their landlords, the Soares Family Trust, had breached their obligations under the Residential Tenancies Act to provide and maintain premises in a reasonable state of repair.

The property was a commercial building that had been converted for residential use. It was at ground level in a building that also housed a liquor store and another flat upstairs.

The tenants moved in on January 18, 2020. They initially lived upstairs but moved down because the access was not suitable for the woman, who was unwell and later died.

They said there were a number of leaks during the tenancy - the parties agreed that there had been at least two leaks in the lounge, one in the bedroom, one in the hallway and approximately four in the kitchen. The leaks happened throughout the years the property was rented.

On May 30 last year, there was a major leak through the ceiling in the lounge and water covered a “very extensive area” of the floor, the Tenancy Tribunal was told.

The tenants received Work and Income assistance and a representative visited that day and arranged emergency accommodation in a motel.

The tenant went back the next day to clean up and found it had flooded again.

The couple had been sleeping on a mattress in the lounge because it was more comfortable for the woman. The mattress had been ruined by the leak, as well as their vacuum cleaner, the husband told the tribunal.

The landlord visited the property and made two holes in the ceiling, which was sagging, and placed wheelie bins underneath to catch the water.

The tenants said they had no option but to move out to a motel but the landlord objected to being asked to pay.

The landlord refunded one week’s rent but said the property was habitable and the tenants should return but they were not willing to until the leaks had been fixed.

The tenant said he visited again on June 12 and discovered another leak, in the bedroom, which had left a couch damp and mouldy.

The tribunal was told he notified the landlord and stated: “We definitely can’t move back so you will have to refund our rent”. The landlord replied saying: “I will check today – this may require us to end the tenancy by mutual agreement as it may well need significant work or taking down ceilings and possibly wall around window.”

On June 16 the tenant sent an email to the landlord asking about the repairs and stated: “I would also like some sort of guarantee that our kitchen isn’t going to get flooded again, this will be the fourth time it has happened and nothing gets done about it.”

When the tenant sought confirmation that the problem had in fact been fixed, the landlord sent a message on June 22, stating “Things have been done. Patching ceiling will be in a little while maybe another week. Upstairs I have emailed her again and hoping to do it Sunday. Light patching perhaps a week or two. None of this stops you moving in”.

The landlord also inquired why only half the usual rental had been paid and for the previous week and advised that they would be emailing a 14-day notice to remedy.

The couple moved back in, despite concerns about the impact on the woman’s health, which were echoed by a nurse charged with her care.

The landlord said that the holes were just in the ceiling, not the roof and posed no risk for further leaks. He said that he would re-jib them at a later stage but by the time that was arranged in September the tenant was leaving.

Tribunal adjudicator M Allan said the landlord did undertake some repairs.

“However the number of ongoing leaks at different locations, combined with the landlord’s inability to provide any reassurance that a long-term fix had been undertaken and that leaks would not re-occur, lead me to conclude that it is more likely than not that the property was not provided or maintained in a reasonable state of repair. The landlord’s obligations have been breached.”

The landlord was told to pay $300 for cleaning costs, $49.98 for a rug doctor, $800 for a mattress, $3315 in motel costs and $2000 in damages. Work and Income paid for the first seven days in a motel but the tenant was repaying the remaining 17.

Allan said the landlord had not wanted to cover the motel cost. “[The landlord] said that the tenant could just go and stay at the Hilton and then he would then have to pay.

“In my view it was perfectly reasonable for the tenant to remain at the motel until they could be assured that the leaks had been fixed. The leaks were in the lounge and bedroom and so there was nowhere for them to sleep,” Allan said.