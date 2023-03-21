Union calls for 5% levy on 'excess bank profits'

The union for bank workers is calling for a levy on excess profits in the sector.

First Union said it supported calls for an inquiry into the banking sector, and said a levy could be used to fund a Ministry of Green Works.

The March 2023 KPMG Financial Institutions Performance Survey reported that New Zealand banks made after-tax profits of $7.18 billion in the year.

First Union researcher and policy analyst Edward Miller said that a decade’s worth of data showed New Zealand banks’ returns on equity were among the highest of comparable countries.

"While the big four banks’ 2022 return on equity figures clearly trumped those of their Australian parents, our analysis of World Bank data shows New Zealand banks have some of the highest return on equity figures in the developed world," said Mr Miller.

"Bank profits are extracted from our communities. It is unclear why we have to endure higher rates of profit extraction than Australian, British, Dutch, Japanese or Spanish citizens."

Finance sector organiser Callum Francis said that the annual increases in bank profits were routinely higher than the increase in wages for workers in the banks.

"Last year, while bank profits increased by 17%, many of the bank employees that we represent received real-terms pay cuts," he said. “If the banking industry is looking for ways to strengthen their social licence and invest in New Zealand, a major pay correction would be the first place to begin."

Miller said a Government inquiry into bank profits was necessary, but the union would like to see a more direct approach.

"Everyone already knows there’s a problem here so we want to focus on immediate solutions," said Miller.

"We would like to see an additional 5% levy imposed on the profits of any bank that earns more than $500 million in annual profits to fund the establishment and operation of a Ministry of Green Works."

"In 2022, a levy like this would have delivered more than $300 in revenue.

"With dozens of building companies going into liquidation every month, there is a real opportunity here to rebuild critical infrastructure and develop our workforce quickly.

"The ministry would build crucial public infrastructure, addressing long-term housing and infrastructure deficits, including mitigating the impact of extreme weather. This will help stabilise the New Zealand economy and deliver more balanced growth."

Banking expert Claire Matthews, of Massey University, said there should be an investigation into the sector. She said she was not convinced it would find anything but it should be undertaken so it was clear either way whether there was an issue.

She said the market was generally competitive and there were reasons why lo l banks might have higher profits than their Australian parent, such as not bearing the headquarter costs that their parents had.

The NZ Banking Association has been approached for comment.