How are households really feeling? Pretty grim

The mood in New Zealand households is grim, new data shows.

For every one household that is better off than a year ago, two are worse off.

Westpac has released its latest Westpac McDermott Miller Consumer Confidence Index. Confidence rose 2.1 points to 77.7 in March, but that was from a record low last quarter and within the margin of error.

Westpac economists said consumer confidence was at “extremely weak” levels.

“The number of New Zealanders who are pessimistic about the economic environment continues to outweigh the number who are optimistic by a wide margin.”

That was already reducing household spending, they said, and the pressure was likely to become even more pronounced this year.

Housing and utility costs were up more than 8% over 2022 and food prices 12% in the year to February.

“Those price increases are being felt by every family across the country. However, they’ve been particularly tough on those families who are on lower incomes, who tend to spend a larger share of their income on necessities. We’re forecasting that inflation will remain elevated over the year ahead, with further large increases in food prices looking likely,” the economists said.

Confidence was especially low in areas that had been affected by recent storms.

“The cost of necessities like food, housing and utilities have skyrocketed over the past year. And for many households, those increases have been compounded by a rise in borrowing costs. Putting that altogether, households are having to splash out more cash, but they’re getting a lot less bang for their buck,” senior economist Satish Ranchhod said.

“Crucially, the pressure on household budgets is set to become even more intense. Consumer prices, including food prices, are set to continue rising rapidly over the coming months. In addition, many borrowers now face refixing their mortgages at substantially higher interest rates.”

Although data seemed to show that activity was holding up, the economists said that people were spending the same amount but getting less.

“Despite the strong rise in nominal retail spending, the actual amount of goods we’re purchasing (i.e. spending adjusted for price changes) has fallen by around 4% over the past year. In other words, even though we’re splashing out more cash, households are getting a lot less bang for their buck.”