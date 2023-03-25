$35k quote to install fibre at North Shore property

The quote from Chorus was higher than expected.

An Auckland man was surprised to be told it would cost him at least $35,000 to have fibre connected to his property.

Mike Birmingham was told to approach his internet service provider, 2degrees, for information on how to have his property connected to fibre.

He was then told that Chorus estimated the cost of the connection at $35,000-plus.

He said his property, on East Coast Road on the North Shore, was in a rural delivery area but appeared to be inside the fibre rollout areas on the Chorus map.

READ MORE:

* Nelson family's Chorus fibre install nightmare

* Residents on Auckland's North Shore see red over paying double for driveway



“I’ll get out with a spade and dig if it helps.”

A spokesperson for 2degrees said the cost of the installations came from Chorus, and telcos would then just pass this information on.

“In this case, that address is outside the Ultra-Fast Broadband area, and not covered by Crown Infrastructure Partner funding,” he said.

“So to get fibre, they would need to pay the market rate that Chorus charges. To determine what that cost is, Chorus would need to quote up the job – but it could be tens of thousands of dollars. They would need to run fibre from the closest exchange, and then also install up that long driveway.”

STUFF A group of Christchurch residents 350m beyond the edge of the city's fibre broadband network face a costly bill to get connected. (First published May 2021)

Other people had told Birmingham of being quoted more than $100,000 for installation.

Reade said there were other options for people who did not want to pay for fibre in these situations.

They could stick with a copper connection, move to 4G fixed wireless, consider Starlink or satellite connections or wait to see whether Chorus would extend its network nearer to them.

Craig Young, chief executive of the Telecommunications Users Association (TUANZ), said it was a common problem for people who were just outside the build area and indicated the costs involved with the Government’s rollout programme.

“It’s a common and disappointing situation. The costs are pretty significant to put fibre into the property, it’s not cheap to roll fibre out underground.”

He said fibre was the “gold standard” for internet connections but it was sometimes possible for people to get together with others nearby and discuss a community solution with Chorus to share the cost.