Landlord who claimed tenants 'backstabbed' him ordered to pay more than $2000

A landlord who accused his tenants of “backstabbing” him when they raised complaints about the property has been told to pay them more than $2000, by the Tenancy Tribunal.

The tenants, whose identity is suppressed, went to the tribunal over their concerns about the property owned by Sam Bruzo, into which they had moved in July 2019.

The property was dealt with by a property manager who conducted regular inspections and provided reports for the landlord and tenants.

During the tenancy, the water heater stopped working and the tenants did not have hot running water for two weeks. The HRV system stopped working in August 2020 and was not fixed for two years. The heat pumps were not serviced. A toilet in the bathroom did not reliably flush fully. There was a damaged shower head that the landlord did not replace and which the tenants had to repair themselves. A window in the lounge did not open and close properly.

“For whatever reason, probably monetary, the landlord has ignored his maintenance obligations and hoped that the tenants would overlook them,” tribunal adjudicator R Armstrong said.

Armstrong said that might have worked, but during the last inspection of the property, when the tenants, landlord and property manager were all present, the manager showed the landlord the unresolved maintenance issues.

The tribunal recorded that he “snapped”.

“He did not want to hear any more about them and told the tenants that they had “backstabbed” him and that they told the property manager everything. He told the tenants that he no longer had a contract with them and that ‘we’re finished’.”

STUFF If you have a problem with a tenant or landlord, you can go to the Tenancy Tribunal for help.

Armstrong noted that even though the property manager explained that he could not do that, there was a “profound” effect on the tenants.

The adjudicator said it was “wholy unacceptable” to speak to tenants like that when they were asserting their right to have the property kept in a reasonable state of repair.

“It caused the tenants deep embarrassment and humiliation. It caused them to end the tenancy and move to other accommodation because they no longer felt safe in the premises.”

During the hearing, the landlord complained about the tenants being “aggressive” regarding maintenance issues with the premises.

Armstrong noted that Bruzo said that the tenants complained about things such as the carpets and curtains which they wanted replaced. “The inspection reports do refer to maintenance issues but there is no evidence in them or anywhere else that the tenants made unreasonable complaints. Indeed, the evidence suggests that they were very patient,” Armstrong said.

The tenants were awarded $1000 in exemplary damages for the lack of maintenance and compensation of $500. For hurt, humiliation and distress, they were awarded $750.