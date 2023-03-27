Latitude confirms details of 14 million consumers stolen

Consumer finance provider Latitude Financial has confirmed that details of 14 million consumers were stolen from its computer systems in a cyberattack. (File photo)

Consumer finance provider Latitude Financial has confirmed that details of 14 million consumers were stolen from its computer systems in a cyberattack this month, including the driver licence numbers of 7.9 million Australian and New Zealand customers.

Latitude provides consumer finance services to Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, The Good Guys, Apple and recently signed up David Jones.

The victims include current and former Latitude customers stretching back more than 10 years, as well as applicants for its consumer credit services that include Harvey Norman’s interest-free loans.

“It is hugely disappointing that such a significant number of additional customers and applicants have been affected by this incident. We apologise unreservedly,” Latitude chief executive Ahmed Fahour said in a release to the ASX.

“We are committed to working closely with impacted customers and applicants to minimise the risk and disruption to them, including reimbursing the cost if they choose to replace their ID document. We are also committed to a full review of what has occurred,” said Fahour who retires from his position on Friday.

The company said it has not detected any hacker activity on its systems since March 16. Latitude is working with the Australian Cyber Security Centre and the incident is being investigated by the Australian Federal Police.

Latitude urged customers to be vigilant and on the look-out for suspicious behaviour relating to their accounts while it restores platforms that have been unavailable during the hack and unable to sign up new customers.

The company said around 53,000 passport numbers were also stolen in the attack. Around 3.2 million of the drivers licence numbers that were stolen were provided over the past 10 years.

Separately, an additional 6.1 million records dating back to at least 2005 were stolen, with the vast majority dating back before 2005. The information stolen includes some but not all of the following personal details: name, address, telephone number and date of birth.

Latitude said it will be writing to all customers and applicants whose information was stolen, outlining details of what was stolen and its remediation plans.

The Latitude hack follows a number of recent major incidents. Optus was the victim of a major cyber breach in September, with hackers obtaining the data of 10 million of its customers.

The breach will cost Optus at least A$140 million (NZ$150m), including replacing hacked identity documents, complimentary subscriptions to credit monitor Equifax and an independent report commissioned by Deloitte. The telco is also being investigated by Australia’s privacy and telecommunications watchdogs.

Medibank’s incident in October was more serious with criminals accessing basic account details of 9.7 million current and former customers as well as health claims data for about 160,000 Medibank customers, 300,000 customers of its budget arm ahm and 20,000 international customers.

The hackers began leaking some stolen data onto the dark web and Medibank lost A$2 billion (NZ$2.1b) from its market valuation at the height of the crisis. It still faces lawsuits and an investigation by the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner over its handling of the incident.