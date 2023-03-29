Marlborough company goes green with its CO2 machine

Cuddon staffers Jim Luff, left, and Steve Hutchinson with one of the new freeze dryers powered by carbon dioxide.

A Marlborough company has started using carbon dioxide to power its freeze dryers – which makes them more environmentally friendly.

But carbon dioxide is bad for the environment, right? No, too much is bad for the environment.

And in refrigeration circles, compared to the alternative, carbon dioxide, or CO2, is much better for the environment – about 4000 times better.

Cuddon chief executive Terry Duff explained how CO2 had a “global warming potential (GWP) ... of one”. The global warming potential of their existing refrigerants was just under 4000.

As such, a lot of those “fabricated and manufactured” substances had been named in the Montreal Protocol, an international treaty to protect the ozone layer, and were being phased out.

Duff explained their new machines.

“We are using natural CO2 in the environment as a refrigerant as opposed to using fabricated or manufactured gases that if released into the environment contribute to global warming. They are slowly being phased out ... like old heat pumps in big buildings.

“We’re taking CO2 out of the environment, compressing it, [and] putting it into our refrigeration systems – it’s no different to a can of beer.”

Along with being environmentally friendly, the new freeze dryer design had other advantages, such as commercially having a 30% higher product capacity, a shorter drying cycle and operational energy savings.

“We are excited to be leading the charge with the CO2 freeze dryer, a game changer for our customers around the world as we continue the Cuddon tradition of being at the forefront of innovation ...” Duff said.

Cuddon had been producing freeze dry systems for 60 years and had built, shipped and installed more than 450 freeze dryers globally. The team at Cuddon Freeze Dry did all sorts of products, such as pet food, mussel extracts, infant formula and camping meals.

The new CO2 Cuddon Freeze Dryer would be showcased globally this year at the European Foodex, American Pet Food Forum and the American Dairy Producers Institute.

Over the past few years, the Cuddon team had grown to a staff of 95, firmly focused on being world leaders in freeze drying technologies with eight dedicated professional engineers working on overcoming engineering challenges.