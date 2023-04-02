Workplace expert Jane Parker on challenges faced by working women

The focus of International Women’s Day is on achieving “Balance for Better” between genders. (Video first published in May 2019)

Jane Parker is Professor of Employment Relations and HRM at Massey University. Women and Work in Asia and the Pacific (Massey University Press, RRP $55) examines the challenges faced by working women, their families and communities in 10 countries throughout Asia and the Pacific. Q+A supplied courtesy of the publisher.

The experiences of working women are vastly different, but are there similarities?

Unpaid work is a major phenomenon for many women, including those undertaking paid work, across the region. In terms of demographic changes, ageing populations and declining fertility rates are represented in many of the countries examined in the book, though nations vary in their provision of universal early child education and care which help women engage in decent work and/or reproduce.

During crises or otherwise, varying national workspaces contribute to challenges for working women. For instance, the sizeable informal economy of developing or large nations provides vital work opportunities for many women but the precarity of much of this work shows up an absence of regulatory protection (including that for personal safety and social security).

Have things gotten better or worse for women over the last 20 years?

In some cases, the change has been for the better, but not all. At the same time, there have been dramatic changes in the setting in which women live, work and care, and we highlight that dynamic context as an important part of our work.

Attention to women’s economic position and the importance of women’s labour to national economies has greatly increased and this has drawn greater attention to the role of paid and unpaid care and work; regulation around personal safety; discrimination at work; and the gendered nature of the labour market.

The rising interest among policy makers and governments in women’s economic empowerment has also drawn attention to the high (and increasing) rates of domestic and family violence against women and how women’s personal safety is dependent on economic security.

Is technology a positive or negative for working women?

Technological advances can be very positive for working women (e.g. providing greater access to new flexible forms of work, and enabling women to continue working through the pandemic), expanding markets and broader networks.

However, perhaps more worryingly, it can also be used to exclude women from more highly rewarded sectors of the labour market. Women’s occupational positioning means that many work in industries susceptible to automation, with little attention from government on their ‘just transition’ into more

secure and sustainable employment.

The rise of gig work and spread of algorithmic management, especially in care work, serves to further undermine and devalue women’s work.

It is also clear that male-dominated designs will have long-lasting impacts on women’s progress at work. Overwhelmingly, the chapters provide a cautionary note of the impact of technological developments on women’s work.

