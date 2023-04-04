Auckland businesses hopeful about plan to end mobile phone black spots

New Zealand's Vodafone changed its name to One NZ on Monday, under a rebrand first announced last year.

Business owners in Auckland’s coverage black spots say One New Zealand and SpaceX’s plan to provide seamless service throughout New Zealand will be a huge help to the way they operate.

On Monday morning, One New Zealand officially ditched its old name and announced it would be partnering with Elon Musk’s company SpaceX to provide 100% coverage across the country by the end of 2024.

The two companies are in the process of setting up Starlink satellites all over New Zealand, which will act like “cellphone towers in the sky”.

“When the service goes live, there will be 100% coverage across the country whether you’re out on your boat, climbing a mountain, fixing a remote road or on your farm,” One New Zealand said in a statement.

“We’re taking coverage and connectivity further than ever before, with one giant leap towards the most advanced and safest network in the country.”

Juliet Slade, an administrator at Waitakere Golf Club, said 100% coverage was vital in an emergency situation.

“If someone is out on the course and they don’t have service, they have to run back to the office to ring 111,” Slade said.

“It delays the whole thing, so it would really help.”

Supplied One New Zealand, along with SpaceX, wants to put an end to black spots of phone coverage.

Slade said reliable coverage would provide a sense of relief to the golf club and help with administrative tasks for its clients.

“People sometimes want to transfer funds in their accounts, and they can’t because of the service, and we also use digital scorecards which don’t always work,” she said.

Sue May, who owns the restaurant Murray Piha, said the partnership would “definitely” help her business.

“[Service is] always dropping in and out,” May said.

One New Zealand chief executive Jason Paris said he hoped the plan would mean continuous coverage, even in the face of a widespread natural disaster.

Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg Elon Musk’s company SpaceX has inked a deal with One New Zealand. (File photo)

“This means the immediate communication issues experienced after Cyclone Gabrielle will be confined to history,” he said on Monday.

Paris said that One New Zealand covers 98% of the places Kiwis work and live.

”However, due to the length and geography of the country, almost 50% of the landmass still has no coverage.”

By the end of 2024, One New Zealand customers will be able to send text messages and photos in remote locations, and by 2025, they will be able to use data, voice and video.

The partnership comes after Auckland mayor Wayne Brown promised he would end black spots in the region during his election campaign.

MARCUS BAILEY/Supplied Vodafone New Zealand is now One New Zealand. (File photo)

Brown said a “constant” source of complaint while on the campaign trail was mobile coverage black spots and the consequent rate of dropped calls.

“Aucklanders are right to be frustrated when mobile coverage in the city is substandard and limited,” he said.

Brown said while he knew the government’s Mobile Black Spot Fund programme had enabled upgrades in Auckland, it was “not enough”.

Brown’s office did not provide an update on his own plan to fix black spots by publishing deadline.