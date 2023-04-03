Retailer Ezibuy placed into administration

Administrators have been appointed to online retailer Ezibuy.

Ezibuy was sold to Mosaic Brands in 2017.

In a statement to the Australian stock exchange, Mosaic said the brand’s sales had declined.

Total sales in the first half of the financial year were down 51% compared to the same time a year earlier.

That had prompted Mosaic to review the operating and cost structure, and had determined it was in the group’s best interests to restructure Ezibuy.

It had appointed administrators. It said the hope was that the brand would emerge as a “simplified, profitable, cash-generative, online-only operation and one that is more strongly aligned with the group’s successful digital strategies across its owner brands”.

“The board believes this process to restructure Ezibuy is in the best interests of the group’s shareholders as it will improve the group’s overall net asset position and operating cashflow.”

Ezibuy was founded in 1978. It was bought by Mosaic from previous owners Woolworths shortly before the pandemic.

Mosaic said it was profitable in the 2021 and 2022 financial years but had been affected by pandemic lockdowns.

Mosaic Brands also operates brands such as Millers, Autograph and Katies.

In its most recent annual report, it said it had 2 million email subscribers and mailed 15 million catalogues a year across Australia and New Zealand.