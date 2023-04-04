What went wrong for Ezibuy?

News this week that the prolific email and catalogue-sending retailer Ezibuy has been put into administration by its Australian owners is likely to be the end of the line for the business, industry commentators say.

Announcing the move to the Australian sharemarket on Monday afternoon, owner Mosaic Brands said Ezibuy’s sales had fallen 51% year-on-year in the first half of the financial year and it was taking action.

“The extent of Ezibuy’s sales decline, particularly in the context of the group’s wider positive portfolio of online performance, prompted the board to conduct a strategic review of its operating and cost structure,” it said.

“The board determined it was in the group’s best interest as a whole that the Ezibuy business be restructured. As a result, Ezibuy has appointed Katherine Elizabeth Barnet and Damien Mark Hodgkinson as administrators.”

It said the board intended to propose a restructure that would mean Ezibuy would emerge as a simplified, profitable, cash-generative online-only operation that was more strongly aligned with its successful digital strategies across its other brands. Mosaic also owns Millers and Katies.

Ezibuy currently has five shops in New Zealand but is online-only in Australia.

It was founded by Peter and Gerard Gillespie in the 1970s and was bought by Woolworths in 2013, for NZ$350 million. At the time, it was reported that Woolworths wanted to use it to boost its online capabilities.

But in 2017, Woolworths sold Ezibuy to Alceon Group, a major shareholder in Mosaic Brands, for A$30 million (NZ$32m). Then in 2019, Mosaic bought a 50.1% interest in Ezibuy from Alceon for $1, with the option to acquire the remaining 49.9% for A$11m, which it did in October 2021.

At the time of the Woolworths purchase, the company was reported as having 500 staff. When it claimed $2.28 million in wage subsidy during the pandemic, it reported 354 staff.

E tū union represents staff at the Palmerston North distribution centre and a spokesperson said it was currently business as usual for them.

Other retailers have reported tough times – The Warehouse said last month that its profits were down 60.9% in the first half of the trading year. Hallenstein Glassons warned that early winter trading had been challenging as the cost of living put pressure on shoppers.

Greg Smith, head of retail at Devon Funds Management, said online sales had fallen overall from their Covid peak and the market was “extremely tough” with consumer spending having slowed significantly.

“At the same time, the cost of doing business is increasing, which makes it difficult for retailers, both online and bricks and mortar. “

Retail commentator Chris Wilkinson, managing director of First Retail Group, said there were other factors at play for Ezibuy.

“For many years it was the darling of the market – they owned the catalogue market. [But] as its customers grew older and their preferences changed, it didn’t transform with them. It kind of lost its way. The younger audience ... didn’t understand what its proposition was.”

He said it had been a forerunner for “fast-fashion” in parts of New Zealand when there were not a lot of options available.

“Now, fast fashion is prevalent through much of New Zealand and Australia, especially in those areas where Ezibuy used to be successful, the provinces and country areas. I think really also we know that the apparel sector has been one of the most hit in terms of spending as people have shifted their preferences from products to experiences.”

He said it was probably the end of the line for Ezibuy. “They have a massive database that someone could potentially leverage but I don’t see it having a future.”

Damien Mather, a senior lecturer in the Otago University business school, said Ezibuy had been a forerunner in the development of database marketing but lately had not seemed to be using best practice to target customers effectively. “It laid the template for how digital marketing businesses are surviving today in terms of best practice and maximum profitability.”

He said it might have suffered from being an early mover. “It was successful when it didn't have to compete too much with the huge amount of digital marketing businesses that are out there now.

“They went online but then all of a sudden they were competing in the same space as a lot of other players and some just do it better.”

He said many businesses had also suffered an increase in costs in recent years and problems with distribution.

“They were an icon, it’s a real shame.”