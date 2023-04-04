Simon Power to resign as TVNZ's chief executive

TVNZ says Simon Power has advised its board of his intention to step down as chief executive at the end of the company’s financial year, on June 30.

The former National Cabinet minister had led the business through a period in which the prospect of a merger with RNZ was explored, and then dropped.

He had been suggested as a potential leader of the new, combined media entity.

Chair Andy Coupe thanked him for steering the business through a period of change.

“Simon joined TVNZ with a public media merger proposed. His strong leadership through the uncertainty that followed ensured the business remained highly engaged, ready to embrace new opportunities and focused on delivering for audiences and advertisers regardless of the outcome," Coupe said.

Power said he was proud of what TVNZ had achieved during his time as chief executive.

“It’s been a privilege to lead TVNZ while the business worked its way through the public media policy debate. This has been a tough decision to make, but it feels like the right time to finish. I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at TVNZ. It’s been exciting, it’s been challenging, and it’s been incredibly rewarding. Most of all, I’ve loved getting to know and working alongside the talented and enthusiastic people that make Te Reo Tātaki such a special place to be a part of.”

TVNZ would look for a replacement in due course.