Businesses struggle with wage rises, but it makes all the difference to some

Prime Minister announces minimum wage increase as part of raft of changes to Government policies and plans.

Hospitality businesses say they are struggling to cope with a rise in the minimum wage, coming on top of escalating costs, and rising inflation.

But one worker says a recent pay rise means she’s able to see the dentist.

“Hospitality can’t keep pace,” Janine Gribben, owner of Boho Cafe in Palmerston North, said.

“Nobody minds people getting more wages, but why not try the tax mechanism rather than raising the minimum wage? It’s going to push everything up again. Every day there’s a price increase.”

On April 1 the Government lifted the minimum wage $1.50 per hour from $21.20 to $22.70 aligned with a 7.2% rate of inflation. And from September 1, the living wage increases to $26 an hour.

Gribben opened her cafe on Saturday but was not doing so on Easter Monday, because of the penal wage rates, something she had done for years.

“Prices are going up exponentially. You only have to compare with what it was 10 years ago. The minimum wage was $12.75 and a cup of coffee was $4.50. Now coffee is $5.50; it doesn’t take Einstein to work it out.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Jeanine Gribbin, owner of Boho Cafe in Palmerston North.

Andy Budd, owner of Kush Coffee cafe in Nelson, said it had become harder to “make a buck”.

"Everyone has got staffing problems at the moment with everything going up, and we've had disaster after disaster.”

He was closed for Easter and would not open on Monday.

"That's because it's a bit about giving staff a break. While they are a good crew a lot of them are not trained up to cope by themselves.

"I've got no problem giving the living wage.”

In Nelson, 12 cafes within the central city opened on Saturday, with closing hours varying from 12.30pm to 4.40pm. Several were closed for the weekend. That pattern was generally repeated in other centres surveyed in Invercargill, Timaru and Palmerston North.

BRADEN FASTIER/Nelson Mail Kush Coffee owner Andy Budd says prices for everything are going up.

Nearly all cafes did not list opening hours for Easter Monday, stating on their websites "hours might differ," or that "holiday working hours" would apply.

Manawatu Business Chamber chief executive Amanda Linsley said like other regions, hospitality and retail sectors in her region had been impacted by the increase in minimum wage.

“The announcement of an increase less than two months before the start of the financial year has been devastating for some.

“Budgets had already been set and had to be redone. Margins are already tight for many of these businesses, with increased costs leaving businesses with the only option to increase prices and/or cut jobs.

“Many in these sectors employ young people, just over 18, who live at home, and it will affect their ability to find work. Many business owners in hospitality and retail work long hours themselves and are barely paying themselves.”

MURRAY WILSON/STUFF/Stuff Manawatu Business Chamber chief executive Amanda Linsley says the rise in the minimum wage has been devastating for some businesses.

Hospitality NZ has said the timing and size of the $1.50 rise in the minimum wage could not have come at a worse time for a sector struggling after three years of adversity through Covid-19 and increasing costs.

It said it could be the final straw that breaks even more hospitality operators who were just hanging on.

Auckland school cleaner Lulu Low said receiving the living wage has allowed her to receive dental care for the first time in years.

"Before now it was quite a struggle, especially with inflation going up, it was really hard to buy healthy food," Low, 57, said.

The mother of nine, with one still at home, rented her home. Her hours were also extended from three, to between four and five a day.

"It has improved things a lot. Over the years I have not been able to go to the dentist. I'd get an assessment, $1000 to $2000, I just threw it in the glovebox. I couldn’t get treatment.”

However, in the last couple of months that had changed.

"It gave me back my self-confidence, and improved my wellbeing."