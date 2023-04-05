Tech firm Trade Window confirms plans to cut jobs

The company said the cuts were in response to challengings with funding.

Tech company Trade Window has confirmed its plans to cut jobs.

In March, the NZX-listed business said it had started consulting with staff on a proposal to reduce staff numbers by about a third, “to reduce cash usage to a more sustainable level”.

The proposed changes reflected a more conservative approach to its research and development (R&D) investments in a challenging funding market, chief executive AJ Smith said.

On Wednesday, it said the number of roles it would reduce would be at the “lower end” of the 25 to 35 range initially indicated.

“The roles are predominantly R&D roles and do not impact TradeWindow’s ability to continue to serve all its current and future customers, meet market demand and generate revenue from existing solutions. Following the cost reductions, TradeWindow anticipates sufficient funding for the FY24 year, before any new capital receipts. Market demand for TradeWindow’s solutions remains high and TradeWindow will continue to invest in a targeted and focused way to support revenue growth.”

It said the need to reduce costs meant the company had revised its revenue projections for the 2024 financial year to $7 million to $8m, rather than the $10.4m previously indicated.