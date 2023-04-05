Bookshops pop 'metaphorical champagne corks' after Amazon says it's closing Book Depository

Amazon’s decision to close the Book Depository online bookshop at the end of April is being celebrated by independent New Zealand booksellers.

Book Depository’s parent company, Amazon, said it had decided to “eliminate” a number of positions across its devices and books businesses.

Amazon bought the UK-based bookseller in 2011, but will cease taking orders at midday on April 26.

Dan Slevin, chief executive of Booksellers NZ, said there were “metaphorical champagne corks popping in bookshops all over New Zealand”.

Book Depository made a big push into New Zealand in 2018, making a big play of its “free delivery”.

Amazon will continue selling books from its Australian website, which also serves New Zealand, but not all book purchases will come with automatic free delivery.

Slevin said the free delivery from Book Depository was hard for local bookshops to compete with when it came to ordering books.

Local bookstores could order any book, he said, but doing so came at a price.

Until 2018 independent booksellers competing with Book Depository were even more disadvantaged as Book Depository didn’t even collect GST on the price of books sold to New Zealanders.

Slevin said Book Depository appeared to run on very slim margins.

Its Amazon Kindle e-book offer looked like its main retail offer to New Zealanders.

He said Amazon didn’t have a special affinity for books, and saw them as just another consumer product.

Book Depository’s 2018 push into New Zealand came at a time when the number of physical bookstores was actually on the rise.

The giant retailer reported slowing growth in February in its market update to investors, with chief executive Andy Jassy saying the company faced an “uncertain economy”.

A message on Book Depository’s website said book buyers could place orders until midday on April 26, and the business would provide support for any order issues until June 23, 2023.

”From all of us at Book Depository we want to say ‘thank you’. Delivering your favourite reads to you since 2007 has been a pleasure,” a message on the website read.

Book Depository was founded in 2004 by a former Amazon employee.