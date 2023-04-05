OCR hike: 'If they haven't already done too much, they probably will'

News the Reserve Bank was increasing the official cash rate to 5.25% on Wednesday came as a surprise to many economists.

Given recent economic data, both locally and internationally, that was weaker than expected, many had expected a 25 basis point increase. The central bank delivered 50.

It agreed activity was lower than expected at its last update in February, but pointed to the inflation risk of the cyclone recovery, and a softening in international wholesale markets which had reduced local bank rates.

Kiwibank chief economist Jarrod Kerr had previously warned that any cash rate over 5% was too much.

READ MORE:

* Barfoot says Auckland property market shows signs of plateauing

* Reserve Bank lifts official cash rate to 5.25% to stop home loan rates falling

* Christopher Luxon talks OCR, business confidence and Stuart Nash saga



He said the bank could not keep “blindly lifting interest rates”. “Something will break.”

After the announcement on Wednesday, he said he thought the Reserve Bank had done too much, and there was a risk that the country would fall into a deeper recession as a result.

The Reserve Bank has forecast a shallow, year-long recession.

“What they were really focusing on was the fact that wholesale markets had declined. They really didn’t want banks passing on lower interest rates at this stage.

“They just clearly disagreed with all economists and financial markets today. They’re not stopping at 5.25%, they’re quite clearly going to 5.5% and we’ve been saying all along, a move to 5% is enough, I think a move to 5.5% is taking things too far.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Infometrics chief forecaster Gareth Kiernan explains what a raised official cash rate means for mortgages

"I do think there’s a big risk with every move from here that they’re doing too much. Just as they did too much when they were cutting and talking about negative interest rates, we had to fight back against that and now we’re fighting back against them doing too much the other way.”

In an update, research firm Jarden said the Reserve Bank had taken a “myopic” approach to achieving its inflation target, with little consideration of the delay before monetary policy changes were felt in the economy. “The Reserve Bank’s approach is likely to result in a more pronounced economic downturn in the second half of 2023.”

Brad Olsen, Infometrics chief economist, said there were clear risks that the Reserve Bank would go too far and engineer a deep recession. “We cannot fathom that the Reserve Bank would be able to hit pause on interest rates within the next two or three months after this increase. There are more OCR rises to come until such time as there’s clear evidence of inflation beginning to moderate.”

He said if the bank had done too much, it would mean more misery for households.

“Realistically, the Reserve Bank doing too much could well see that mortgage pressure spread, putting further downwards pressure on household spending. If spending falls, business activity pulls back, and you could see a recession go deeper and/or stick around for longer – with economic activity being subdued more for longer. If that scenario occurred, more businesses might feel the pressure to cut staff, which could see the unemployment rate rise higher than currently expected, or stay higher than expected for longer, or both.

“It’s important to point out though that inflation isn’t a better alternative that makes things feel ‘good’ in the economy – inflation creates severe pressures too, in different ways, and sometimes the same ways.“

He said, while unemployment was expected to rise, it would have to hit 4% before it was even “normal” again.

“We thought 4% was pretty good before the pandemic.”

He said, while there had been high-profile job losses at The Warehouse, Xero, and Today FM, job numbers had lifted by 22,000 between the end of 2022 and February, when seasonal effects were discounted.

Worldline data showed spending up 8.3% year-on-year in March. “There’s no cooling of the jets here. Job ads have pulled back to more normal levels but they’re not in the doldrums. Is there a risk? Absolutely. Could it happen quite quickly? It could but I’m not seeing the early signs as immediately as some people are highlighting.”

ANZ chief economist Sharon Zollner said, for the Reserve Bank, the risk of not doing enough and doing too much were not equal.

“If they do too much they can patch that up by cutting rates earlier. If they don’t do enough, and lose their inflation targeting credibility, rates will have to go higher for longer with much greater real economic costs. If you follow that line of thinking to its logical end, it implies if they haven’t already done too much then they probably will.”

First Union policy analyst Edward Miller said rates hikes were hitting the construction sector particularly hard.

"The rate of residential building consents is falling off a cliff, while together the construction, engineering and consulting industries now account for 40% of liquidations this year.

"Meanwhile, housing affordability is even worse than during the pandemic when prices were skyrocketing, with falling prices more than offset by rates hikes. Demand for emergency housing remains very high."