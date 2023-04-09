The inflation monster pushing families to the brink

The Reserve Bank shocked everyone last week with another aggressive hike to the Official Cash Rate

The pain of higher interest rates is about to hit even harder as a wave of fixed mortgages come up for renewal in the next six months - adding potentially hundreds of dollars a week to the cost of servicing a mortgage on the average priced home for those who bought at the market peak and fixed their mortgage when interest rates were as low as 2.5 %.

Calculations by National show the rate of weekly increase ranges from $309 (Manawatū ) to $553 (Auckland) based on an 80 percent mortgage on the average house price in those regions.

The average mortgage for first home buyers was around $600,000 in December, and while only around 32 per cent of households have mortgage debt according to 2021 figures, around half owe more than $260,000.

The impact of higher interest rates, coupled with a cost of living crisis sparked by soaring inflation, are expected to push the country into recession, if it’s not already there..

The Reserve Bank is saying it is the recession we need to have unless spending - both household and government - is reined in. Last week, it shocked economists and the Beehive by delivering a 50 basis point hike to the Official Cash Rate, when most had been expecting a reprieve from further rates hikes, in line with the likes of Australia and the US.

Inflation is running at 7.2%, well ahead of the Reserve Bank’s 2% goal. Thursday's rate hike was the 11th in a row.

The impact is likely to see tens of thousands of workers thrown onto the dole queue, and businesses will struggle to keep their doors open.

ROB KITCHIN/STUFF National party leader Christopher Luxon spoke about the OCR, business confidence and the Stuart Nash saga that unfolded in a live interview with Stuff's political editor Luke Malpass.

National leader Christopher Luxon said it was going to have a massive impact on some households; he had seen that first hand after recently being invited by one family to sit in on a budget advice session.

“This was a family that had literally gone from 2.5% interest on their mortgage to 6.5%; a family of four, with a $1.1 million home and the threat of a mortgagee sale.

“It’s really serious and my frustration is we’ve seen this coming for a while.”

He blamed out of control government spending – “they’ Government is spending $1 billion more each and every week than it did five years ago and none of it is leading to better outcomes” – and policies that were putting an extra burden on business, including tighter immigration settings.

Former NZ First MP and Northland resident Shane Jones says people in his neck of the woods will just pack up and head to Australia.

“The Reserve Bank appears hell-bent on creating a recession. But the more tradesmen and working class people that you push into penury, the more of them will cross the Tasman.”

Jones says the Reserve Bank is run some of the highest paid people in New Zealand and they have no understanding of the sort of pain they’ll be causing.

They don't live with the fear, the menace, of losing their job, or their business; they’re people who pay more for oat milk in their coffee.”

supplied Economist Cameron Bagrie; “This is an outright war”

Economist Cameron Bagrie doesn’t expect things to get better quickly - in fact, 2024 is going to be much tougher than 2023, he says.

“This is not a happy environment we’re going to go through…if you’re under the age of 50 you haven’t been in the workforce and really experienced tough times. You’ve got to go back to the 80s and early 90s (an era of high unemployment, high inflation and high interest rates). You’ve got to wonder - is society really up to that?

“This is not like the global financial crisis, it's not like the Asian financial crisis. They were pretty short battles, whereas this one is an outright war; it's going to take a bit of time to get on top of inflation and that's what all the central banks are saying and they’re right.

“The trouble is, we don't want inflation but we don't want the medicine on the other side.”

Bagrie said both households and the government needed to tighten their belt, after spending up large in the last few years. And there needed to be a major economic reset to address deep structural problems and years of neglect across nearly every area including education, health and infrastructure.

“It's going to be really hard, and you've got to take society along for the ride and what we've got across New Zealand at the moment is a lot of division. There’s ram raids - crime and law and order, is now a big issue when the unemployment rate is low. If we’ve got these sorts of problems in so-called good economic times, God forbid what it's going to be like in 12 to 24 months.”

Luxon said there was a lot of pain ahead for those who lost their jobs; he said the government should have intervened 18 months ago when the warning lights started flashing.

He said National’s plan included controlling Government spending, freeing up immigration settings to alleviate labour shortages, and adjusting tax thresholds for inflation so peoples’ wage rises weren’t disappearing as they were pushed into a higher tax bracket. The Reserve Bank should also have its mandate returned to a single focus on inflation.