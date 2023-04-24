Pool company that blamed receptionist for failures now in liquidation

Container Pools NZ built pools in shipping containers, but has now gone into liquidation.

The owner of a pool building company in liquidation blamed the receptionist for delays in deliveries as customers were left high and dry.

On Monday, a holding company for Container Pools NZ went into liquidation, days after angry customers formed a “victims support group” – with one saying she now “hated” the pool she bought.

Container Pools NZ originally converted shipping containers into home swimming pools, later building their own models from scratch.

Base pool models sell for between $40,000 and $75,000, with customers able to spend more on customising the pools with heaters, lights and other accessories.

Frustrated customers told Stuff of not receiving pools, or being short tens of thousands of dollars in accessories after months-long delays and silence from the company.

Container Pools NZ had taken down its website and social media pages by Friday, but a Facebook page was briefly up on Saturday calling for more customer orders and looking to sell a Holden ute.

“You are frauds, how dare you sell your assets when you owe so many families thousands of dollars?” said one commenter.

On Friday, the Commerce Commission said it had received 14 complaints about Container Pools NZ.

The company is owned by four members of the Painter family. The website describes one of its owners and main point of contact for customers, Mike Painter, as an “ideas man, always sales and customer service focused”.

Mike Painter was also the director for liquidated Containerpools Ltd from 2006 until May 12 last year, when his son Joel Painter became director.

Stuff spoke to several members of the Facebook group who described a similar pattern of frustrating, avoidant behaviour by Painter.

Customers described Painter as initially being a pleasure to deal with – until they paid the first of the four instalments.

After that, Painter became difficult to contact, and when they finally did hear from him, they would receive generic emails that didn’t answer their questions.

They describe the company as continuously missing its own deadlines – by months – for delivery of the pools and Painter never taking responsibility for problems, even blaming the receptionist.

Painter would also send photos to prove the pools were under construction, but customers said they realised the pictures weren’t their pools as the colour or lining would be different.

“We all know that we have had some issues in our office since the receptionist, our customer service person departed, and that’s when we found out exactly what she had NOT been doing as part of her role,” a March email to customers said.

Emails provided to Stuff also show the company failing to respond to customer queries following up about where the items they had bought were.

Mike Painter didn’t want to comment when he was approached by Stuff on Monday.

Naomi Gerred in West Auckland said she is owed $15,000 worth of accessories, including a heater and a robot cleaner, after spending $88,000.

“I hate the pool now, there was so much stress in getting there I now look at it and wish we hadn’t done it.

“The only time you heard from them was when instalments were due,” she said.

The pool was initially promised in April 2022 after Gerred ordered it in November 2021.

But it finally arrived in January 2023.

Gerred said she was sent pictures of her pool under construction, but when she looked closely she realised it was a different pool.

“For us, we are the least out of pocket, but it's the lies and deception that went on to our face,” she said.

Gerred said that when she chased Painter in December for the pool he went to her house and blamed the receptionist for the problems for not passing information on.

"He basically threw her under the bus and said, ‘That’s why we’re not making pools,’” Gerred said.