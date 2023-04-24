Whittaker's named most trusted New Zealand brand for twelfth year running

Whittaker's has announced they will be raising prices from Monday. First published March 2019.

Whittaker's, Hato Hone St John and Mitre 10 have topped the list of the most trusted brands in a new survey by Reader's Digest.

The online survey, now in its 24th year, was carried out by independent market research company Catalyst Consultancy & Research and asked 1700 New Zealanders of a mixed demographic to name the brands they trusted across 71 categories.

Reader's Digest editor-in-chief Louise Waterson said the results showed retaining trust during difficult financial times required innovation, adaptability and an excellent product.

Whittaker's was the biggest winner, taking out the awards for most trusted confectionery, the most trusted iconic brand of New Zealand and the most trusted of all brands surveyed.

"Whittaker's success is due to actively engaging with its community of chocolate lovers and integrating their feedback and ideas into its business strategy," Waterson said.

"For award-winning brands, the complex challenges created by the current economic environment has only reinforced their determination to work harder to retain the trust of their current customers and attract the trust of new ones.

"Trusted brands have remained consistent, reliable and value-for-money while also cleverly improving and expanding their existing practices to suit their customers' needs and concerns."

Waterson said coming out of the pandemic and head-first into an environment of high inflation had forced many brands to regroup and work harder to secure customer business and trust.

"Many brands have chosen exciting new rebranding strategies, designed to capture the attention of customers, celebrate their strength and reinforce their commitment to future growth," she said.