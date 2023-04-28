Barfoot & Thompson must pay $9k for 'totally unsatisfactory' rental breach

A Barfoot & Thompson property manager was ordered to pay $9000 by the Tenancy Tribunal after renting out an illegal dwelling on Moana Avenue in Belmont.

A Barfoot & Thompson property manager has been ordered to pay $9000 by the Tenancy Tribunal after renting out an illegal home that could have been a fire risk.

The property on Moana Avenue in Auckland’s North Shore was rented out as two homes – the upstairs and a downstairs unit that had been converted from a garage.

The tribunal heard the upstairs tenant became concerned the house wasn’t legal, so she obtained council records and found it was only recorded as a “single dwelling”.

There was no record of a firewall between the two floors, despite the downstairs being equipped with a cooker in a makeshift kitchenette.

The tenant provided this information to the property manager and received a terse response, according to a tribunal decision.

“We didn’t rent the bottom flat. We only rent and manage the top flat, which is legal. If it’s illegal, that’s a matter for the owner. If you are unhappy staying there, just let us know, and we will talk to the owner,” the property manager said in an email.

In a decision, the tribunal adjudicator said that response was both “surprising and totally unsatisfactory”.

“As professional property managers, Barfoot & Thompson ought to be fully aware of the law as it relates to unlawful residential premises.

“The response that the ‘top flat’ is legal suggests a fundamental misunderstanding of the legal position.”

According to the decision, there was also evidence that Barfoot & Thompson had in fact advertised and conducted interviews for the bottom unit.

The tribunal heard the troubles began when the property manager began asking the tenant to pay for utilities, or to put a cap on their power usage.

Smith determined the tenant correctly refused to pay. Tenants are only liable to pay for utilities if they have sole occupation of the house – not if they’re sharing those utilities with others.

The tenant also told the tribunal she had had ongoing issues with the other tenant living below, including “yelling and screaming on a daily basis”.

The property manager simply told the tenant to call the police, according to decision, despite their obligations to ensure that their tenant’s “quiet enjoyment” wasn’t breached.

Barfoot & Thompson director Kiri Barfoot has been vocal about the need for regulation in the property management industry, signing an open letter saying “rogue operators” were bringing the entire industry into disrepute.

The company’s property management general manager Samantha Arnold responded to a query from Stuff saying it would “up-skill staff” following the tribunal ruling.

“In this instance, we have reminded all staff of the legal aspects to consider when renting out properties that appear to have been converted from one building into two or more units.”

Arnold said she would be distributing published material that had come from a recent Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) seminar on unlawful dwellings.

Barfoot & Thompson has 280 property managers working across 20,000 Auckland homes. Arnold said she still welcomed regulation of property managers and her new recruits received training that met REINZ criteria.