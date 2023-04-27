'Someone is going to get hurt': Retailers fear going to work as teens threaten and abuse staff

Beneath the brands and bright lights, Kmart staff say they are doing it tough with assaults and harassment from young people on a daily basis (file photo).

Bullying, intimidation and threats of violence have left staff at Kmart in Palmerston North scared to go to work.

A staff member, who would speak only on the condition of anonymity, said aggressive behaviour from groups of young people, including some who brandished a gun and knives, had escalated in the last few months.

They were fearful for staff and said someone was going to be hurt if nothing was done to improve safety at the store.

“On Tuesday [last week] there was a young girl on the door and she needed to scan a receipt. This boy pulled out a pistol ... not all the way though, as an act of intimidation. It wasn’t until later she found out it was a toy gun.

READ MORE:

* Kmart assault latest in 'deeply concerning' rise in aggressive incidents against retail workers

* Retail workers could be wearing body cams after Friday's terrorist attack

* May Day concert grant turned down for attempts to help Myanmar



“We’ve got people willing to give up their jobs because of this – it’s like going into a war zone. This is happening every single day.”

MURRAY WILSON/STUFF/Stuff First Union representative Dion Martin says he is worried about staff at Kmart and the union wants to see a full-time security guard in place.

Staff were afraid to go to work and felt “powerless” against the teens who “operated with a pack mentality”.

One woman had received a “backhand” when she attempted to intervene in a recent incident, while other staff members had been threatened with knives.

“They are about 10 to 15 years old, and we get the aggressive adults too.

“Numerous staff have been threatened and told to watch their backs ... they throw trolleys into cars in the car park and we ask for help but Plaza security say they can’t do anything.”

Kmart’s large store was particularly vulnerable, they said, because the door was often staffed by young females who could not take on the group “if a situation broke out”.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff First Union is advocating for Kmart staff to wear body cams at the Palmerston North store.

“They know we are short-staffed, they know our door lady is an easy target.

“They rip clothes off racks, throw things, rip apart the dressing room ... police do respond, but it’s after the fact. Reports are done, but I don’t know where it goes.

“We are sick to death of not being heard.”

First Union was in negotiations with Kmart and representative Dion Martin said they were advocating for body cams, a full-time security guard and improvements to the store’s cameras.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Armed police respond to an incident involving young people in The Square. (File photo).

He said Kmart wanted shoppers to have a positive experience, so it did not want to address issues that were seen as negative.

“They don’t want to give people a bad experience ... it’s about sales, sales, sales.”

He had been made aware of serious incidents involving staff and the teens and said the aggression had got “out of hand”.

“I’m a bit staggered it’s got to this level. I’m worried about their [staff] safety.”

He said discussions with Kmart, owned by Wesfarmers, were focused on two issues: understaffing and security.

“The company don’t seem worried about what is happening to staff on the floor.”

SUPPLIED Police are investigating this incident at Kmart in Hamilton. (Video first published April 19, 2022)

In October last year a woman was jailed for the violent robbery of a Hamilton Kmart where staff were stabbed with tongs.

At the time Retail NZ chief executive Greg Harford​ told Stuff rates of abuse, aggression and violence towards retail workers were steadily increasing and deeply concerning.

He said store owners were investing in training for staff to manage difficult situations, improving cameras in store – including body cams – and reporting issues to police.

Kmart and police have been approached for comment but have yet to respond.