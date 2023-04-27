Liquidated container pool company could owe suppliers close to $1m

Container Pools NZ built pools in shipping containers, but has now gone into liquidation.

A swimming pool company in liquidation could owe the best part of a million dollars to suppliers alone – some whom think there’s “zero” chance they will see any of it.

Container Pools NZ entered liquidation on Monday after angry customers set up a “victim support group”. Many of those customers have said they’re tens of thousands out of pocket.

Stuff understands 50 customers are owed a pool or are out of pocket, in addition to another 42 commercial creditors.

Customers and commercial creditors have described months-long delays and little communication from the company.

Liquidator, Derek Ah Sam of Rodgers Reidy, is set to report that the company owed $833,981.21 to supplier creditors.

“That’s what I’ll issue in my first report,” Ah Sam told Stuff.

Ah Sam also said there were 42 creditors owed money by Container Pools NZ, but figures could change as the investigation continued.

Stuff has found three suppliers who were owed over $110,000 between them.

One of those suppliers said their unpaid bills from Container Pools NZ dated back a year.

Suppliers range from materials producers to accountants and the containers themselves.

Multiple suppliers spoken to by Stuff echoed customers’ grievances, saying they had struggled to make contact with the company over unpaid bills or received generic responses to questions.

Darryl Blennerhassett, director of BMH Pool and Spa Ltd, said he believes there is “zero” chance of getting the money he is owed for supplying pool covers.

BMH is owed $33,522 by Container Pools NZ, with the billing occurring between May and July 2022.

Blennerhassett said BMH cut off working with Container Pools after the first bill reached four weeks overdue.

The company is owned by four members of the Painter family. The website describes one of its owners and main point of contact for customers, Mike Painter, as an “ideas man, always sales and customer service focused”.

Blennerhassett said Mike Painter always had a reason he wasn’t able to pay the bills to BMH.

Blennerhassett, who has been in the pool business for 30 years, said the market had been fantastic for the last two years, but had tightened with the economy.

Marion Macneil co-owns NZ Fibreglass and said his company has been $25,755 out of pocket since July last year.

Macneil said her company supplied Container Pools NZ with fibreglass products and was set to supply four $30,000 machines before Macneil investigated the billing situation and put a ‘no work’ order on Container Pools NZ.

She said director Joel Painter got “borderline aggressive” with her when she contacted a worker over the unpaid bills after silence from the company.

Like Blennerhassett, Macneil said she also found Painter would have excuses about why he couldn’t pay bills.

Macneil said her experience with the company mirrored what customers had also experienced.

“I feel quite ripped off by the whole thing... they’ve actually done something not Kiwi,” she said.

Another materials supplier, who didn’t want to be named, is owed $60,000 stemming from August 2022.

The businessman said he had his doubts about whether they were ever going to get paid and was prepared to go take Container Pools NZ to court.

He now thinks it is unlikely he will get any of the $60,000 as unsecured creditors come last in the hierarchy of those who get paid out.

Mike Painter has declined comment when approached by Stuff.