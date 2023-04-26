Staff in shock as Kono NZ sells seafood business to Talley's

Marlborough-based seafood business Kono Seafood has been sold to Talley’s, leaving staff worried about the future of their jobs.

Food and beverage company Kono NZ, an associated business of Wakatū Incorporation, announced the sale of its seafood business to staff on Wednesday morning.

Kono Seafood produced and exported Kono New Zealand Greenshell Mussels and employed about 300 staff across sites in Blenheim, Golden Bay and Havelock, according to a statement jointly issued by Wakatū and Talley’s.

Kono NZ chief operating officer Andy Wotton said the organisation was working closely with Talley’s to ensure affected staff were offered roles beyond the sale, which would be completed on May 22.

“We’re really pleased that Talley’s will take on the overwhelming majority of our valued staff and that the roles will stay within the region. Talley’s is a leading player in the industry and they’re firmly committed to this area and its long-term development.”

However one staff member said the possibility of redundancies had come as a terrible shock to the team.

“Nothing has been promised, and that’s what’s most frustrating ... they didn’t give a number of how many people (will lose their job).”

The woman, who asked not to be named in case it affected her redundancy prospects, said the meeting with more than 100 staff at the Riverlands plant on Wednesday was quite emotional.

“Everyone was just confused and in shock. Like, there were tears in the room,” she said.

Alden Williams/Stuff Talley's at Port Nelson.

“I feel like as a company they should have let us know earlier, because this is people’s jobs on the line, we’ve only got three to four weeks to go, and this is income that provides for families.

“I’m stressed, to be honest ... for a single mum of two, putting the kids through childcare and working those hours ... I’m getting teary just thinking about it.

“Now I have to go home and fix up my CV. I haven’t had an interview for six years.”

Supplied Talley’s chief executive Tony Hazlett says there will be room for more than 250 Kono Seafood workers at its Blenheim plant.

Talley’s chief executive Tony Hazlett said Talley’s Blenheim mussel processing factory could use up to 450 staff on four product lines.

“With national and global demand for Greenshell Mussels, we were looking at how to meet that demand through our state-of-the-art Blenheim-based mussel plant.

“With capacity at our mussel facilities we are thrilled this deal with Kono will enable us to employ hundreds of skilled local people, keeping them in our region. We have created more than 250 roles for Kono seafood staff. As well as Blenheim, we also have opportunities for people to work with us in Havelock, Motueka and Golden Bay, and potentially in other parts of our food business as well.”

Wotton said the sale formed part of a wider strategic reset for Wakatū, to ensure its portfolio of businesses aligned more closely with its 500-year vision Te Pae Tawhiti.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Kono speed-shucker Angela Fredericks breaks the Guinness World Record for fastest shuck of 100 mussels with a time of 1 minute and 51 seconds at the Havelock Mussel Festival in 2016.

“Our core purpose is intergenerational – to protect and enhance our taonga, for the benefit of current and future generations. As part of that goal, the different parts of our business will change and evolve over time, but our purpose remains the same. To care for and ensure the protection of our whenua through the generations, and to develop the capability of our whānau – from both a cultural and commercial perspective.

“Not only does the timing of this sale allow us to put our people in the position to secure ongoing employment with a well-known and experienced operator in the region, but we are also able to realise the value of our significant seafood asset, positioning us well for the future.”

Kono NZ announced in December 2022 that it would shut down Marlborough leather fruit snack business Annies as part of a strategic reset, but the brand had since been brought back to life by the original owners who resumed ownership on April 11.

Kono Horticulture, Hop Federation and Tohu wines would continue to operate as usual.