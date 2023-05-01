Pool builders who went bust could owe $3m, customers want to switch liquidator

Container Pools, in liquidation. Customers were sent photos of their pools supposedly being built, but they were often delayed by months.

The liquidator of a pool building company says the company could owe its creditors up to $3 million.

Container Pools NZ – an Auckland pool building company that turned shipping containers into residential pools – went into liquidation last Monday. Liquidator Derek Ah Sam’s first report is due on Tuesday.

The report also comes as a group of angry customers are seeking to roll Ah Sam and install another liquidator, who they think will target the director more aggressively.

Ah Sam confirmed to Stuff the total figure owed by the company was looking somewhere between $2.5m and $3m.

READ MORE:

* Liquidated container pool company could owe suppliers close to $1m

* Pool company that blamed receptionist for failures now in liquidation

* Waves of 'zombie' company failures predicted as Covid support withdrawn



When Ah Sam spoke to Stuff on Friday, he hadn’t nailed down the final numbers, but said the total figure owed to customers was nearing $1.5m.

He said $500,000 could be owed to the bank and a finance company as well as $200,000 to the IRD.

The figure owed to suppliers sits currently just under $1m, at $833,000.

Customers and suppliers both described dealing with Mike and Joel Painter as being great – until the first payment was made or a bill was due. Then the pair became avoidant, didn’t pay and lied about customers’ pools.

Joel Painter is the company’s director, while his father, Mike, was described as being the operating manager and main salesperson.

The earliest of those complaints received by Stuff reaches back to May 2018, long before any of the common excuses the Painters gave recently – citing Covid, flooding and insurance issues.

Stuff earlier reported that Mike Painter even blamed the receptionist at one point for delays, asking angry customers in January to be nice when they complained to her replacement – his pregnant daughter-in-law.

Stuff has tried to contact the Painters repeatedly, but they have not returned calls or texts and Mike Painter said he did not want to comment when approached at his house.

Ah Sam, of Rodgers Reidy, was appointed by the company’s shareholders: operators Mike and Joel Painter and their wives, Nicola and Louise.

On Thursday night, angry customers met with Waterstone Insolvency in the hope that appointing a more aggressive liquidator might see them get more money back.

“[In the meeting] there was a lot of negative sentiment directed at the director for taking the money and not getting them their pools,” Waterstone director Adam Botterill said.

WATER SAFETY NEW ZEALAND It takes less than a minute for a child to drown, whether they are near a bathtub, pool, river or ocean. Water Safety New Zealand reminds adults active and constant supervision of minors saves lives.

Botterill said that after hearing from customers, one area of a potential breach by the company was taking new orders as recent as two weeks ago, when the company surely knew it was insolvent.

Customers also want liquidators to look at the similarly named companies the family also own, as well as inappropriate spending they believe the family might have used the funds on, such as holidays or muscle cars.

Botterill’s pitch to customers and suppliers was the company has a track record of persuing directors and “looking under the hood” to get creditors the best result.

He said in this case, getting 20 to 25 cents back on the dollar for the customers would be a good result, but often customers just wanted to see some form of justice.

Ah Sam said acting on behalf of creditors was the role of the liquidator regardless and he had statutory duties to carry out.

As this is the liquidator’s first report, the figures could change as the process is carried out.