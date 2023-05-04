Newsable: Is our job market recession-proof?

The job market is so good people should be applying regardless of whether they need a new one.

The phrase job losses often follow the word recession – but it appears our job market may be up to the test.

“Usually we see job listings plummet on the site in a recession – that’s because business confidence kind of dries up and everyone gets a bit nervous – but job listings on the site are actually pretty solid at the moment,” Trade Me Jobs sales director Matt Tolich tells Newsable.

Because of that, Tolich says Kiwis should be confident if they find themselves in need of a new role, as there are plenty of opportunities advertised.

“It’s still a great time to be out there looking.”

Stats NZ reported on Wednesday the official unemployment rate has remained at 3.4%.

Tolich says the job market is so good people should be applying regardless of whether they need a new one.

“People are often scared to do that... but hey, there’s no hurt in that.”

