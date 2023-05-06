Ezibuy administrators working to sell stock, online shop

Three expressions of interest in purchasing Ezibuy’s online business have been received by administrators, who are working to determine the best way forward for the beleaguered fashion and homewares firm.

Voluntary administrators were appointed to the Ezibuy group of companies on April 3, when its owner, Mosaic Brands, withdrew financial support, citing poor sales.

The administrators are now working through a strategy of realising inventory and pursuing sale of parts of the business.

As part of that, a potential sale process for the e-commerce trading business is being explored.

Administrators went to court to ask for an extension on their requirement to hold a watershed meeting, at which creditors vote on whether to put the company into liquidation or execute a deed of company arrangement.

This was meant to be held within 20 working days of the appointment of administrators but they wanted that time extended so they could complete more investigations into the group’s position, and make more meaningful recommendations.

Administrator Damien Hodgkinson said they needed time to develop a proposal for a deed of arrangement to consider further a sale process that was another option for creditors to consider.

As part of that, administrators wanted to keep trading but wanted to have their liability limited for any additional charges that could be incurred during the process.

“The administrators are concerned about their potential liability in circumstances in which leases come to an end in accordance with their contractual terms or in circumstances in which, leases having already expired, the relevant Ezibuy Group company then ceases to occupy the leased property,” Justice Paul James Radich noted in his judgment.

The administrators wanted to keep some shops open until the end of May.

There were leases in Christchurch, Tauranga, Palmerston North, Sylvia Park, Albany and Wellington, as well as a distribution centre. Possession of the head office had already been given up.

Radich noted the business was said to have inventory worth about $24.75 million and employed 211 people.

He granted administrators the extension of time for the watershed meeting. He said if that did not happen, leases could potentially be terminated early affecting the ability of the administrators to realise the assets.

He said it was appropriate for liability orders to be made for the administrators.