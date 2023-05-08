Newsable: Jaundiced public transport down to 'decades of underinvestment'

There was commuter chaos on Friday morning following a mass cancellation of trains across the public transport network.

If there’s one subject that can reliably fill the gaping void left by the coronation’s conclusion, it’s public transport.

Whether it’s KiwiRail reviews in Wellington, fire alarms writing off an entire day of train travel in Auckland, or bleak forecasts of commuter chaos during large-scale events, the dysfunctional state of public transport in Aotearoa is never far from the public consciousness.

Jon Reeves from the Public Transport Users’ Association tells Newsable the calculus is simple: systemic failure across the board.

“We’ve had decades of underinvestment in railways: we’ve had strong political parties who are pro-roading and -trucks, who are backed by organisations that are pro-roading and -trucks, and railways got left behind - so the network has been collapsing for at least 30, probably 40 years.”

Reeves says buses and ferries have suffered similarly: buses from a lack of investment in drivers, and ferries - particularly in Auckland - from a lack of competition which, in his eyes, has led to a sense of complacency.

He says the key roadblock in establishing efficient public transport networks in our bigger cities is the cost: large-scale developments inevitably run into the hundreds of millions or billions, and given the upfront investment these projects are often tough for decision-makers to sell.

Additionally, the privatisation of public transport networks leads to a focus on profit over functional, user-friendly infrastructure.

“We’ve got to change that philosophy and bring it back to public transport run by public service, as it was up until the 1980s.”

Reeves says the responsibility ultimately falls on the shoulders of central government, as council purse-strings are already drawn tight.

“What I would like to see is the government announce a large pool of funding to allow councils to purchase back the bus fleets at the end of the contracts they’re currently in - that will save ratepayers, ultimately, a lot of money.”