Auckland man says $627,699 fee for property loan he didn't borrow is 'unfair'

Auckland man says $627,699 fee for loan he didn't borrow was "unfair"

A South Auckland developer is warning others to check their contracts carefully after he was charged $627,699 in fees for a loan he didn’t borrow.

Mega Capital director Ajaypal Singh said he was “under pressure”, paying $10,000 a day in late fees when he went searching for a non-bank, “second-tier” lender.

Singh comes from a hospitality background, running a chain of restaurants and two hotels, but he and his business partner decided to invest in property after attending a seminar.

They ran into strife when a different lender backed out at the last minute leaving the pair short $13 million.

They had already put a $7 million deposit down on a 6.1 hectare property in Karaka.

“We had seven days until the deadline, and we were at risk of losing it all,” Singh said.

Trade Me/Supplied Ajaypal Singh bought the property at 221 Jesmond Road in Karaka with his business partner in November 2021, and settled in July 2022.

Singh told Stuff he approached three different lenders, paying each of them $20,000 in “start work” fees, just to be considered for a loan.

Ultimately, Pearlfisher, a non-bank lender, agreed to lend $10.27 million, and Mega Capital’s directors signed a contract.

Singh said that he didn’t appreciate at the time that if he chose not to borrow the money, he would be up for hundreds of thousands in fees.

That’s exactly what happened. He found another lender and informed Pearlfisher that Mega Capital would not be drawing from the loan. Then he received a bill for $627,699.

“Their lawyers might have done $20k worth of work, and if it had been $50k, I would have paid it, but $627k is not a digestible figure,” Singh said.

Mega Capital went to the High Court and argued that the charge was “oppressive” and should be “set aside”.

Trade Me/Supplied Singh said he and his business partner had spent $1.5 million on a resource consent to develop the land into over a hundred houses.

However, the court disagreed, ruling in favour of Pearlfisher, determining that Mega Capital was a "sophisticated" borrower and that the fees had been clearly set out and negotiated.

Singh acknowledges the ruling, but told Stuff the model and the law were “unfair”, and the Government ought to change the law.

“Us developers are taking a huge risk to solve the housing crisis - yes, we are doing it for money, but there’s a shortage of housing.”

Singh has vowed to “fight to the last breath” to raise awareness about the contracts which he views as “predatory”. He is also considering going to the Court of Appeal.

However, he said the experience had made him “lose confidence” in property speculation. He’s put the land on the market along with a resource consent for over a hundred properties.

“If another lender pulls out, we’ll just go bankrupt, so I’ve decided it's time to get out.”

Ajaypal Singh/Supplied Ajaypal Singh is warning developers against contracts that trap borrowers into paying fees, even if they don’t draw from the loan. He says such lenders are “sharks”.

Pearlfisher director Tony Abraham declined to comment, instead referring Stuff to the High Court ruling.

Sarina Gibbon of the Auckland Property Investors Association said that if a sophisticated investor like Mega Capital could fall foul of it’s lending terms, it was a cautionary tale for all.

“Property development is as rewarding as it is risky and complicated. It is always important to seek proper advice, consider competing loan products and be clear eyed about commitments and budget.”

Gibbon said that not every second tier lender charges fees when the loan is not drawn from, and it would be unreasonable to suggest it was common industry practice.